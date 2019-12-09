PLAYING FOOTY AROUND THE WORLD

Australian rules football isn’t just for Australia. The AFL is proud to partner with organisations across the globe to bring the joy of footy far and wide.

Learn more about playing Australian rules football in your country by visiting AFL International on PlayHQ.

INTERNATIONAL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

To celebrate the game of Australian rules football played internationally, in 2024 the AFL will hold three international regional championship events:

Transatlantic Cup

Date: August 2-11, 2024

Location: Humber College in Toronto, Canada

Invited nations: Canada, Colombia, USA and all affiliated AFL Europe Countries (competing nations TBC)

Click here to read more about the 2024 Transatlantic Cup

Pacific Cup

Date: November 14-24, 2024

Location: Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex, Sunshine Coast, Queensland

Invited nations: Fiji, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Vanuatu, South Africa (competing nations TBC)

Click here to read more about the 2024 Pacific Cup

Asia Cup

Date: November 2024

Location: TBC – in Asia

Invited nations: All affiliated AFL Asia countries including, but not limited to Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam (competing nations TBC)

The AFL International Cup was first staged in 2002 and held every three years through to 2017. The 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic and in 2023 the AFL announced that the event planned for that year would not be held as the game continued its recovery from two years of disruption. The focus shifted to the best and most appropriate way to get international competition going again in 2024.

Subsequently, the AFL announced plans to hold three international regional championships in 2024 as part of a refreshed international program.