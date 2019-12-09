2020 AFL International Cup to be postponed for 12 months

The AFL has decided the 2020 AFL International Cup will be postponed until July-August 2021 and will be played on the Sunshine Coast.



The AFL International Cup was scheduled to be played from July 25 to August 8 2020.



AFL General Manager Game Development Andrew Dillon said the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 had prompted the decision.



“This decision was not made lightly but our first priority is the health and wellbeing of players and their support staff,” Mr Dillon said.



“We hoped to still hold the carnival in 2020 but with uncertainty with international travel to Australia and the expected spread of COVID-19 we wanted to give participants as much notice as possible to postpone travel arrangements.



"We hope all participants understand the decision and we look forward to welcoming all to the Sunshine Coast in 2021.



"We would also and thank our strategic partners in the Sunshine Coast Council and Tourism Events Queensland for their support at this time.”



Dates for 2021 will be confirmed when the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture is released in late October.



The seventh AFL International Cup will include men’s and women’s teams from North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.



Teams solely composed of footballers who are nationals of the country they represent. No expatriates are eligible to play.