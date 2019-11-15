Victoria

TELEVISION & DIGITAL

• A minimum of three Matches per week live on free-to-air television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week on Fox Sports and Foxtel and Fox IP Television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week live on mobile and tablet via Telstra during Premiership season

• All Finals Series Matches (Weeks 1 – 3) live on free-to-air television, Fox Sports and Foxtel, and mobile and tablet via Telstra

• Grand Final live on free-to-air television and on mobile and tablet via Telstra



Market Specifics:

Premiership Season only

• All Friday night matches live on free-to-air television and live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Three Saturday afternoon matches played. All matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Two Saturday night matches played. Both matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television

• Three Sunday matches played. All matches to be shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television, to commence at 3.00pm

RADIO

• Minimum four matches per round (Friday Night, Saturday Day, Saturday Night and Sunday Day), up to two additional matches (Saturday Twilight and Sunday Twilight) and all Roving Marquee Matches on Triple M (Melbourne, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Warragul only)

• Minimum four matches per round (Friday Night, Saturday Day, Saturday Night and Sunday Day), up to two additional matches (Saturday Twilight and Sunday Twilight) and all Roving Marquee Matches on 3AW (Melbourne only)

• Minimum six matches per round (Friday Night, Saturday Day, Saturday Twilight, Saturday Night, Sunday Early and Sunday Twilight) and all Roving Marquee Matches on SEN (Melbourne only)

• Minimum four matches per round (Friday Night and a choice of a combination of all other matches) and all Roving Marquee Matches on ABC Radio

• Three matches each week including the match in which the Geelong Cats are participating on K Rock (Geelong only)

• Minimum five matches per round on AFL Nation

• All Brisbane Lions matches and up to three other matches per round on NIRS

South Australia

TELEVISION & DIGITAL

• A minimum of three Matches per week live on free-to-air television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week on Fox Sports and Foxtel and Fox IP Television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week live on mobile and tablet via Telstra during Premiership season

• All Finals Series Matches (Weeks 1 – 3) live on free-to-air television, Fox Sports and Foxtel, and mobile and tablet via Telstra

• Grand Final live on free-to-air television and on mobile and tablet via Telstra

Market Specifics:

Premiership Season only

• All 42 matches involving the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide broadcast on free-to-air television, either live or on delay

• All Friday night matches live on free-to-air television and live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Three Saturday afternoon matches played. All matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 1.00pm if a South Australian team is playing in Game 2, or 1.30pm if a South Australian team is playing in Game 3, or 4.00pm if a South Australian team is playing in Game 4

• Two Saturday night matches played. Both matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television

• Three Sunday matches played. All matches to be shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 12.30pm if a South Australian team is playing in Game 7, or 2.30pm if a South Australian team is playing in Game 8, or 4.00pm if a South Australian team is playing in Game 9

RADIO

• All matches in which Adelaide Crows or Port Adelaide are participating, up to two additional matches per round, and all Roving Marquee Matches, on FIVEaa (Adelaide only)

• At least four matches per round including Friday Night, all matches in which Adelaide Crows or Port Adelaide are participating, and all Roving Marquee Matches, on Triple M (Adelaide only)

• Minimum four matches per round including Friday Night, all matches in which Adelaide Crows or Port Adelaide are participating, and all Roving Marquee Matches on ABC Radio

• Minimum five matches per round on AFL Nation

• All Brisbane Lions matches and up to three other matches per round on NIRS

Western Australia

TELEVISION & DIGITAL

• A minimum of three Matches per week live on free-to-air television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week on Fox Sports and Foxtel and Fox IP Television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week live on mobile and tablet via Telstra during Premiership season

• All Finals Series Matches (Weeks 1 – 3) live on free-to-air television, Fox Sports and Foxtel, and mobile and tablet via Telstra

• Grand Final live on free-to-air television and on mobile and tablet via Telstra

Market Specifics:



Premiership Season only

• All 42 matches involving West Coast Eagles and Fremantle broadcast on free-to-air television, either live or on delay

• All Friday night matches live on free-to-air television and live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Three Saturday afternoon matches played. All matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 11.30am if a Western Australian team is playing in Game 2, or 12.00pm if a Western Australian team is playing in Game 3, or 2.30pm if a Western Australian team is playing in Game 4

• Two Saturday night matches played. Both matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television

• Three Sunday matches played. All matches to be shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 11.00am if a Western Australian team is playing in Game 7, or 1.00pm if a Western Australian team is playing in Game 8, or 2.30pm if a Western Australian team is playing in Game 9

RADIO



• All matches in which West Coast Eagles or Fremantle are participating, and up to two additional matches per round, on 6PR (Perth only)

• All matches in which West Coast Eagles or Fremantle are participating on Mix 94.5 (Perth only), as well as all matches in which West Coast Eagles or Fremantle are participating (Albury, Bunbury, Busselton, Bridgetown, Collie, Esperance, Katanning, Kalgoorlie, Merreden, Northam, Narrogin)

• Minimum four matches per round including Friday Night, all matches in which West Coast Eagles or Fremantle are participating, and all Roving Marquee Matches on ABC Radio

• Minimum five matches per round on AFL Nation

• All Brisbane Lions matches and up to three other matches per round on NIRS

Queensland

TELEVISION & DIGITAL



• A minimum of three Matches per week live on free-to-air television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week on Fox Sports and Foxtel and Fox IP Television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week live on mobile and tablet via Telstra during Premiership season

• All Finals Series Matches (Weeks 1 – 3) live on free-to-air television, Fox Sports and Foxtel, and mobile and tablet via Telstra

• Grand Final live on free-to-air television and on mobile and tablet via Telstra

Market Specifics:



Premiership Season only

• All 42 matches involving the Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast SUNS broadcast live on free-to-air television

• All Friday night matches live on free-to-air television and live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Three Saturday afternoon matches played. All matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 1.30pm if a Queensland team is playing in Game 2, or 2.00pm if a Queensland team is playing in Game 3, or 4.30pm if a Queensland team is playing in Game 4

• Two Saturday night matches played. Both matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television

• Three Sunday matches played. All matches to be shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 1.00pm if a Queensland team is playing in Game 7, or 3.00pm if a Queensland team is playing in Game 8, or 4.30pm if a Queensland team is playing in Game 9

RADIO



• All matches in which Brisbane Lions or Gold Coast SUNS are participating on Talking Lifestyle (Brisbane only)

• All matches in which Brisbane Lions are participating on Triple M (Brisbane only), as well as two further matches in each round (Cairns, Mackay, Townsville); one match in each round in which either or both of Gold Coast SUNS or Brisbane Lions are participating (Toowoomba, Maryborough/Fraser Coast)

• All matches in which Gold Coast SUNS are participating on Gold FM (Gold Coast only)

• Minimum two matches per round including Friday Night, all matches in which Brisbane Lions or Gold Coast SUNS are participating and all Roving Marquee Matches which happen on a national public holiday on ABC Radio

• All Brisbane Lions matches and up to three other matches per round on NIRS

New South Wales

TELEVISION & DIGITAL



• A minimum of three Matches per week live on free-to-air television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week on Fox Sports and Foxtel and Fox IP Television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week live on mobile and tablet via Telstra during Premiership season

• All Finals Series Matches (Weeks 1 – 3) live on free-to-air television, Fox Sports and Foxtel, and mobile and tablet via Telstra

• Grand Final live on free-to-air television and on mobile and tablet via Telstra

Market Specifics:



Premiership Season only

• All 42 matches involving the Sydney Swans and the GWS GIANTS broadcast live on free-to-air television

• All Friday night matches live on free-to-air television and live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Three Saturday afternoon matches played. All matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 1.30pm if a New South Wales team is playing in Game 2, or 2.00pm if a New South Wales team is playing in Game 3, or 4.30pm if a New South Wales team is playing in Game 4

• Two Saturday night matches played. Both matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television

• Three Sunday matches played. All matches to be shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. Match shown live on free-to-air television at 1.00pm if a New South Wales team is playing in Game 7, or 3.00pm if a New South Wales team is playing in Game 8, or 4.30pm if a New South Wales team is playing in Game 9

RADIO



• All matches in which Sydney Swans or GWS GIANTS are participating on Talking Lifestyle (Sydney only)

• One match in each round in which Sydney Swans or GWS GIANTS are participating, as well as one further match in each round, on Triple M (Sydney only), as well as minimum four matches per round (Friday Night, Saturday Day, Saturday Night and Sunday Day), up to two additional matches (Saturday Twilight and Sunday Twilight) and all Roving Marquee Matches (Albury); one match in each round in which either or both of Sydney Swans or GWS GIANTS are participating, as well as two further matches in each round (Wagga Wagga); one match in each round in which either or both of Sydney Swans or GWS GIANTS are participating, as well as one further match in each round (Griffith); one match in each round in which either or both of Sydney Swans or GWS GIANTS are participating (Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Gosford)

• Minimum two matches per round including Friday Night, all matches in which Sydney Swans or GWS GIANTS are participating and all Roving Marquee Matches on ABC Radio

• Minimum five matches per round on AFL Nation

• All Brisbane Lions matches and up to three other matches per round on NIRS

Tasmania

TELEVISION & DIGITAL



• A minimum of three Matches per week live on free-to-air television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week on Fox Sports and Foxtel and Fox IP Television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week live on mobile and tablet via Telstra during Premiership season

• All Finals Series Matches (Weeks 1 – 3) live on free-to-air television, Fox Sports and Foxtel, and mobile and tablet via Telstra

• Grand Final live on free-to-air television and on mobile and tablet via Telstra

Market Specifics:



Premiership Season only

• All Friday night matches live on free-to-air television and live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Three Saturday afternoon matches played. All matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Two Saturday night matches played. Both matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television

• Three Sunday matches played. All matches to be shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television, to commence at 3.00pm

RADIO



• Minimum three matches in each round broadcast by Triple M in Melbourne on Triple M (Hobart only)

• Minimum four matches per round including Friday Night, all matches played in Hobart featuring North Melbourne and all Roving Marquee Matches on ABC Radio

• Minimum five matches per round on AFL Nation

• All Brisbane Lions matches and up to three other matches per round on NIRS

Northern Territory

TELEVISION & DIGITAL



• A minimum of three Matches per week live on free-to-air television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week on Fox Sports and Foxtel and Fox IP Television during Premiership season

• All nine Matches per week live on mobile and tablet via Telstra during Premiership season

• All Finals Series Matches (Weeks 1 – 3) live on free-to-air television, Fox Sports and Foxtel, and mobile and tablet via Telstra

• Grand Final live on free-to-air television and on mobile and tablet via Telstra

Market Specifics:



Premiership Season only

• All Friday night matches live on free-to-air television and live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Three Saturday afternoon matches played. All matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel

• Two Saturday night matches played. Both matches shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television

• Three Sunday matches played. All matches to be shown live on Fox Sports and Foxtel. One match shown live on free-to-air television, to commence at 2.30pm

RADIO



• Minimum four matches per round including Friday Night, any matches played in the Northern Territory and all Roving Marquee Matches on ABC Radio

• Minimum five matches per round on AFL Nation

• All Brisbane Lions matches and up to three other matches per round on NIRS