AFL/W Player Mental Healthcare Roadmap

Mental health and wellbeing are a cornerstone of performance. The AFL/W Player Mental Healthcare Roadmap was developed to help everyone in the industry navigate the mental healthcare services available for current Players, empower Players to make informed choices in navigating their own mental healthcare, and outline the principles that underpin safe, culturally responsive, effective, and accessible mental healthcare services.

The Roadmap communicates:

Where to get the right help at the right time Who delivers what services and where What values guide these services

Prevention of Disordered Eating in Australian Football

This initiative will develop and implement an AFL Industry evidence informed approach to the prevention, early identification and response to Eating Disorders (ED) / Disordered Eating (DE)

The AFL have established a working party that are united in establishing an industry position, along with supporting policy and practice guidelines for the primary prevention of eating disorders. The project will work to improve the identification and management of disordered eating and eating disorders in AFL, AFLW and Talent Pathways Players. The working party includes expert psychologists, dieticians, academics, allied health and sports physicians, as well as AIS and AFLPA representatives and members with lived experience of eating disorders.

The working party have been tasked with key strategic priorities, that include industry leadership, best practice guidance and capacity development, response networks, and policy support.

Click here to learn more about this initiative