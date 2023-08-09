Having been absent from the AFL since round nine, Changkuoth Jiath will now turn his attention to 2024

Changkuoth Jiath in action during Hawthorn's clash against Essendon in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN half-back Changkuoth Jiath has been ruled out of the rest of the season, putting an end to a frustrating campaign for the emerging star.

The 24-year-old hasn't played at AFL level since straining his calf against Melbourne in round nine and has dealt with a lingering Achilles issue and groin strain in the months since then.

With only three rounds left in the home and away season, the Hawks' high performance department has decided to switch Jiath's attention to building towards being ready to attack the pre-season, rather than rushing back to play in the next three weeks.

Hawthorn has enjoyed one of the cleanest bills of health in 2023 after poaching highly rated high performance coach Peter Burge from Richmond ahead of last pre-season, but Jiath's soft tissue issues have been a challenge to overcome.

Changkuoth Jiath looks on during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The club will spend some time exploring ways to improve his durability after another injury interrupted season.

Jiath inherited Shane Crawford's famous No.9 guernsey at the end of a breakout year in 2021 and is a key part of the rebuild under Sam Mitchell, although he has only managed 22 appearances across a stop-start 18 months.

The dashing defender made a successful VFL return at the start of July and was set to return against Greater Western Sydney the following weekend before experiencing Achilles soreness.

Changkuoth Jiath runs with the ball during the VFL round 15 match between Box Hill and Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jiath then played the following week against North Melbourne in the VFL, but suffered a groin strain and is yet to make a full recovery.

Hawthorn wingman Karl Amon is on track to return for this weekend's trip to Launceston to face the Western Bulldogs at the University of Tasmania Stadium.

Amon has missed the past fortnight due to a knee injury he has carried in recent months but will train on Thursday in a bid to prove his fitness.

Key defender Sam Frost is no guarantee to return after missing last Saturday's win at the MCG due to the foot injury he has been forced to deal with across 2023.