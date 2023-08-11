The teams are in for Sunday's round 21 matches

L-R: Jeremy Finlayson, Dylan Grimes, Tim Membrey. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE has regained four key players including talls Aliir Aliir and Jeremy Finlayson for its finals-shaping clash with Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Richmond welcomes back superstar midfielder Dustin Martin and co-captain Dylan Grimes against St Kilda, which will add experienced forward Tim Membrey.

But the big ins are at Alberton, with Aliir and Finlayson joined by Lachie Jones, Miles Bergman and Kane Farrell for the huge twilight game at Adelaide Oval. The Power has dropped Jase Burgoyne, Riley Bonner, Francis Evans and Jackson Mead, while Trent McKenzie and Dante Visentini are out injured.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

GWS has handed a debut to young forward Toby McMullin and recalled Josh Fahey to cover for suspended pair Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford, while Ryan Angwin is out ill.

The Tigers have added Martin and Grimes, as well as young midfielder Thomson Dow. Sam Banks has been dropped, while Jacob Hopper and Noah Cumberland are out injured.

Learn More 05:49

Membrey comes in for first-year forward Anthony Caminiti, while Seb Ross also returns. Ryan Byrnes and Hunter Clark have also been left out of the starting 22.

And in the early game in Launceston between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs, the Hawks have brought back Karl Amon at the expense of Seamus Mitchell.

The Bulldogs have recalled defender Alex Keath, but lose Jason Johannisen and Anthony Scott to injury.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: K.Amon

Out: S.Mitchell (omitted), C.Mackenzie (sub)

R21 sub: Cam Mackenzie

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath

Out: J.Johannisen (calf), A.Scott (concussion)

R21 sub: Arthur Jones

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: S.Ross, T.Membrey

Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), A.Caminiti (omitted), H.Clark (omitted)

R21 sub: Liam Stocker

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes, D.Martin, T.Dow

Out: S.Banks (omitted), J.Hopper (concussion), N.Cumberland (concussion), R.Mansell (sub)

R21 sub: Rhyan Mansell

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Aliir, K.Farrell, J.Finlayson, M.Bergman, L.Jones

Out: J.Burgoyne (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted), F.Evans (omitted), J.Mead (omitted), T.McKenzie (knee), D.Visentini (injured)

R21 sub: Jackson Mead

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Fahey, T.McMullin

Out: B.Daniels (suspension), T.Bedford (suspension), R.Angwin (illness)

New: Toby McMullin

R21 sub: Ryan Angwin