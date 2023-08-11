Fresh off signing a contract extension, Toby McMullin will run out for his first AFL game against Port Adelaide on Sunday

Toby McMullin at GWS training on August 11, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney will unveil a fifth debutant for 2023 in the form of Victorian forward Toby McMullin on Sunday.

With Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels both suspended, McMullin will get his first chance at AFL level when the Giants face Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in the final game of round 22.

After arriving in the harbour city via pick No.34 in last November's AFL Draft, the Port Fairy product has completed an apprenticeship in the VFL this season, playing 14 games in the reserves.

The debut caps off a big week for McMullin after he signed a two-year contract extension this week that ties him to Greater Western Sydney until at least the end of 2026.

McMullin rose up draft charts across 2022 on the back of strong form for Melbourne Grammar in the APS competition, the Sandringham Dragons in the Coates Talent League and for Vic Country in the under-18 championships.

The 19-year-old joins Aaron Cadman, Josh Fahey, Harry Rowston and Cam Fleeton in making his debut for the Giants this season.

Toby McMullin celebrates kicking the winning goal during the R8 VFL match between GWS and Collingwood at AIA Centre on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fahey has been recalled for the trip to South Australia, while 2022 No.1 pick Cadman has come into the extended squad with Ryan Angwin withdrawn due to illness.

Adam Kingsley's men sit in eighth place with three games to play, two points ahead of last year's Grand Finalists Geelong and Sydney.