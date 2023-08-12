Josh Carr has informed Richmond of his decision to stay at Port Adelaide

Josh Carr speaks to his players during Port Adelaide's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide assistant Josh Carr has chosen not to take part in the race for Richmond's vacant senior coaching position as the Tigers narrow their hunt for Damien Hardwick's replacement.

Carr is understood to have informed the Tigers of his intentions on staying at Port Adelaide, the club he joined at the end of last season and where he is highly rated.

The Power 2004 premiership player shaped as a leading contender for the Richmond job alongside interim Tigers coach Andrew McQualter, however he is set to remain at Alberton Oval.

McQualter on Saturday confirmed that he had been shortlisted for the senior coaching role at the Tigers as they hit the next phase of their coaching search.

"It's progressed and I got some information yesterday that I had been shortlisted for the job so for the next stage we'll figure out where it goes from there," he said at his press conference.

It is understood there are a handful of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next part of the process, with Hawthorn assistant coach Chris Newman among that group. The former Richmond skipper has grown his coaching resume across eight seasons with the Hawks, including coaching Box Hill in the VFL.

Candidates who have experience coaching their own team is expected to be a factor in the Tigers’ search, with Essendon's Daniel Giansiracusa, Collingwood's Hayden Skipworth and Gold Coast's Steven King among the other assistants who have steered their own team at different levels, as well as McQualter's current stint at Richmond.

Carr was brought back to the Power after being an assistant coach at Fremantle, having also played 83 games for the Dockers as well as 124 for Port.

He has headed the Power's star midfield unit this season working under senior coach Ken Hinkley, with club president David Koch saying this week the Power were likely to settle on an extension for Hinkley ahead of the finals with Port sitting in the top four.

McQualter, who has had a decade at Punt Road under Hardwick, has led the Tigers to six wins from 10 games at the helm and breathed life into their campaign after looking out of the finals race when Hardwick departed.