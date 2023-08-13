The AFL has today announced a price freeze on all entry-level tickets for all matches of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series, including the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

The AFL has today announced a price freeze on all entry level tickets for all matches at all venues across all four weeks of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series, including the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Tickets for weeks one to three of the finals series have remained at 2016 prices – an eight-year price freeze - with Weeks One and Two frozen at $35 and Week Three frozen at $65.

The $185 entry level ticket price for the Grand Final has been frozen for the fifth year in a row, after the price freeze was first introduced in 2019.

The 2023 Toyota AFL Finals pricing structure follows the AFL’s commitment to access and affordability in a season which saw General Admission tickets frozen once again, Gather Round tickets free for all members, the introduction of a whole season family ticket deal, kids-in free nationally over the recent school holiday period, a price freeze on footy food at Marvel Stadium, and a price freeze on AFLW tickets, including under 18’s in free.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the price freeze was put in place to honour the commitment members and fans continue to make to their clubs.

“Our season has so far been nothing short of phenomenal, with a record breaking 1.2 million members and more than 6.6 million fans attending matches around the country - remarkable numbers and a testament to all supporters and members barracking for their clubs,” Ms Rogers said.

“Our commitment remains to keep finals footy prices as an affordable option and thank the members and fans who have supported their clubs through thick and thin.

“We have such an exciting two months ahead, the thrilling crescendo of the men’s home and away season, into our 2023 NAB AFLW Season, and the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series.”

Ticket on-sale dates will be communicated shortly with members to get first access to finals tickets.

All other categories will increase by a flat three per cent. It is the first time Weeks One and Two have had an increase since 2019 and with the Preliminary Final weekend last having an increase in 2021.

In regard to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final, consistent with previous years, competing club members receive the biggest allocation of tickets to the season’s biggest match.

The ticketing allocation breakdown for the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final is the same as previous years, with members once again being prioritised.

The two competing club members, AFL members and MCC members will have access to approximately 70,000 tickets.

Competing club members receive the largest allocation of 34,000 (17,000 each), followed by MCC members, AFL and Medallion Club Members, other stakeholders (clubs, broadcast and corporate partners), and premium hospitality experiences allocated the smallest amount.

Entry level reserved seat prices remain at $185, with a minor three per cent increase on all other categories.

“A full house will once again deliver a pulsating atmosphere for the players, for the fans in stadium and for everyone watching the broadcast nationally.

“Our role is to deliver the best possible experience, whether that be for those at the match or the millions watching the broadcast. Together with our broadcast partner the Seven Network, we’ll create an amazing event, with 100,000 fans at the MCG on that last Saturday in September.

“For the ticketing release we will continue to prioritise our competing club members, with the biggest share of tickets available to those two competing clubs.”

On-sale information:

For information regarding Competing Club member on-sales please refer to Grand Final ticketing information at www.afl.com.au/tickets/grandfinal

Price breakdown 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Adult Concession CATEGORY 1 $448.00 $381.00 CATEGORY 2 $437.00 $371.00 CATEGORY 3 $404.00 $343.00 CATEGORY 4 $372.00 $316.00 CATEGORY 5 $328.00 $279.00 CATEGORY 6 $274.00 $233.00 CATEGORY 7 $185.00 $157.00 R'VIEW/STAND $155.00 $132.00

The AFL Grand Final is an event subject to a sports ticketing event declaration under the Major Events Act (Vic) 2009.

The AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets for the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final through Ticketek, or the AFL Event Office for premium hospitality and experience packages: www.afl.com.au/eventoffice.

The 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held at the MCG on Saturday, September 30 at 2:30pm AEST.