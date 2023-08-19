Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Chris Burgess, Lloyd Meek, Cam Guthrie. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Wigan Oval, Saturday August 19, 2.10pm ACST

Ned McHenry and Lachlan Gollant combined for six goals as Adelaide moved a step closer to locking up a top-two position with a 16-point win over Sturt.

The two clubs are now level on points and only separated by percentage heading into a thrilling final round of the SANFL season.

McHenry had 15 disposals and seven marks to go along with his goal haul, while Gollant had 12 touches.

Lachlan Sholl and Jackson Hately were also in blistering form, kicking a goal apiece and gathering 29 and 28 disposals, respectively.

Young midfielder Billy Dowling was industrious with 21 disposals and a major, with Brayden Cook adding his name to the scoresheet from 11 disposals.

Sam Berry had 24 touches and Patrick Parnell had 22.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Sunday August 20, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Carlton at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday August 19, 10.25am AEST

It wasn't a great day for Carlton on Saturday with the Blues going down by 127 points to Gold Coast, but Jaxon Binns continued his impressive season with a 26-disposal, five-tackle outing.

Lewis Young took a mighty 15 marks to go with 22 touches, Lachie Cowan also found the ball 22 times and Sam Durdin had nine marks along with 20 disposals.

Jack Silvagni kicked one goal but was otherwise quiet with just seven touches.

Lochie O'Brien (18 disposals), Lachie Plowman (16) and Jack Carroll (14) all did their bit but couldn't stop the avalanche.

Other Carlton players included Corey Durdin (10 tackles), Sam Philp (11 disposals), Hudson O'Keefe (23 hitouts), Harry Lemmey (six disposals), Jordan Boyd (seven) and Domanic Akuei (five).

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Southport at AIA Centre, Saturday August 19, 12.05pm AEST

Collingwood proved far too strong for Southport in its 50-point win on Saturday, with plenty of players putting their hand up for a recall to the injury-hit senior side.

Reef McInnes had a day out up forward with a game-high four goals, nine marks and five tackles from his 18 touches.

Defender Trey Ruscoe was staunch down back, finishing with seven tackles, five marks and 21 disposals.

Out of favour forward Ash Johnson kicked two goals and took a game-high 10 marks, while Finlay Macrae led his side with 26 touches and had three marks.

Harvey Harrison (17 disposals, six tackles), Trent Bianco (17, eight), Ed Allan (23, six marks) and Josh Carmichael (21, five clearances) were all impressive in the win.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Coburg at DSV Stadium, Saturday August 19, 4.05pm AEST

A five-goal haul from James Stewart has helped Essendon to a 15-point win over bottom-placed Coburg.

Stewart also finished with four marks and three tackles to go with his nine touches.

Nick Bryan dominated in the ruck with 42 hitouts, five clearances and seven marks in a supreme showing.

Will Setterfield had an equal game-high 29 touches along with his five clearaces and six tackles.

Patrick Voss (14 disposals, six marks) and Alwyn Davey jnr (18, four) both booted two goals.

Out of favour forward Sam Weideman went goalless but had 22 touches, 12 marks and three tackles.

Defenders Alastair Lord (24 touches, six marks) and Lewis Hayes (13, four) kept busy, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (13, three tackles) was also among the action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v West Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 19, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder fell short by eight points in its game against West Perth.

Midfielder Will Brodie was in everything and finished with a team-high 30 disposals along with six tackles and three marks.

Defender Joel Hamling was solid with 12 marks from his 14 disposals, while forward Matt Taberner was the only multiple goalkicker for his side, booting two goals to go with his four marks.

Young midfielder Nathan O'Driscoll finished with 19 touches and three marks, and forward Travis Colyer collected 17 disposals along with five marks.

Ruckman Liam Reidy (28 hitouts, 12 disposals) and midfielder Ethan Stanley (13 disposals, seven marks) had quieter outings.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday August 19, 11.05am AEST

Cam Guthrie made his long-awaited return from a toe injury in Geelong's 14-point win over Greater Western Sydney.

Guthrie has been missing since round six, but returned via the lower level this week and finished with an impressive seven clearances and four tackles from his 19 disposals.

Ruckman Toby Conway had 26 hitouts, along with four clearances and five marks from 21 disposals.

Midfielders Mitch Hardie starred with 23 disposals, seven clearances, six tackles and one goal, while Mitch Knevitt was also among the action with 22 touches, six marks and four clearances.

Ted Clohesy (19 disposals, four clearances), Oliver Dempsey (23, two goals) and Osca Riccardi (22, one goal) were also busy in the win.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Carlton at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday August 19, 10.25am AEST

There were plenty of goals at Gold Coast's end of the ground in the Suns' massive 127-point thrashing of Carlton on Saturday, with a bag of eight coming off the boot of Chris Burgess.

Sam Day also presented strongly down forward and kicked three goals.

Alex Davies was super impressive with 29 disposals, 13 clearances, seven tackles and one goal.

Charlie Constable didn't hit the scoreboard but amassed 37 touches, Elijah Hollands slotted a major from his 27 disposals, while rookie duo Oskar Faulkhead (28 disposals, six tackles, seven clearances, two goals) and James Tsitas (28 disposals, six tackles, one goal) were very busy in the big win.

Ned Moyle dominated in the ruck, finishing with 48 hitouts, five clearances and 17 touches.

Plenty of other Suns were busy with Connor Blakely (25 disposals, seven clearances), Ben Long (23 touches) and Jeremy Sharp (20) getting lots of the ball.

Hewago Oea slotted a goal from 17 disposals, Caleb Graham took eight marks to go with his 14 touches, Jy Farrar had it 16 times and Jake Stein nine.

Oea makes it two in the first four minutes of the second term to give @GoldCoastSUNS a 25-point buffer.



Catch all the Smithy’s VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/BXvv7Isu1f — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 19, 2023

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday August 19, 11.05am AEST

Greater Western Sydney missed its chance to jump into the top eight after it fell short by 14 points against Geelong on Saturday.

Forward James Peatling was among everything and finished with a game-high eight clearances, five marks as well as a game-high 29 touches.

Ruckman Matt Flynn impressed with 20 hitouts and had four clearances and six tackles, while first-year player Harry Rowston collected 19 disposals and four clearances.

No.1 pick Aaron Cadman led the way up forward with an equal game-high three goals to go with his five marks and four tackles.

Former captain Phil Davis had 19 touches and seven marks, while fellow defender Cameron Fleeton finished with a game-high nine marks to go with his 15 disposals.

Conor Stone (one goal, four tackles), Ryan Angwin (17 disposals, six tackles) and Wade Derksen (10, one goal) also had impact.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Box Hill at Kinetic Stadium, Friday August 18, 7.05pm AEST

Big Lloyd Meek had a big day out in Box Hill's 39-point win over Frankston on Friday.

The former Docker was his side's leading goal kicker with three, but he didn't stop there, finishing with 25 disposals, 41 hitouts and eight clearances.

Lachie Bramble kicked two goals from 22 touches and five clearances, while Bailey Macdonald kicked one to go with 20 disposals and seven tackles.

Lachie Bramble nails the set shot to give the Hawks breathing space.



Catch all the Smithy’s VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/OQTnXzYF94 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 18, 2023

Cam Mackenzie was even harder at the contest with 10 tackles along with 25 disposals, and Cooper Stephens had 27 touches and eight clearances.

Both Sam Butler (14 disposals) and Josh Bennetts (15) snagged a goal, while Emerson Jeka (18), Seamus Mitchell (14) and Josh Morris (10) all got involved.

Fergus Greene slotted one goal but was otherwise quiet.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Sunday August 20, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v North Melbourne at Swinburne Centre, Sunday August 20, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Saturday August 19, 1.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide is clinging on to fourth spot on the SANFL ladder with one round to play after securing a thrilling 97-97 draw against South Adelaide.

Former Bomber Orazio Fantasia was superb with four goals from 17 disposals as the Magpies stormed home with four goals to two in the final term.

Francis Evans continued his strong form at the lower level with three majors and 17 touches, while Quinton Narkle put his hand up for a recall to the senior team with 23 disposals and a goal.

Youngster Jase Burgoyne, fresh off signing a contract extension during the week, had 22 touches and a goal.

Forward Thomas Scully also got his name on the scoresheet, while ruckman Brynn Teakle had 19 hitouts and eight disposals, former Kangaroo Trent Dumont had 25 possessions and seven tackles and Riley Bonner was also busy with 24 disposals.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v North Melbourne at Swinburne Centre, Sunday August 20, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Williamstown at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday August 20, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Werribee at Tramway Oval, Sunday August 20, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v West Coast at Leederville Oval, Saturday August 19, 2.10pm AWST

Young midfielder Isiah Winder put in an excellent individual performance but it wasn't enough as West Coast's season of woe continued.

Winder had 29 disposals and kicked two goals as the Eagles fell by 48 points to East Perth.

Rhett Bazzo also knocked up getting touches, gathering the ball 27 times and taking a massive 13 marks.

Callum Jamieson had 23 disposals and 15 hitouts, while Jordyn Baker (19), Luke Foley (16) and Tyrell Dewar (16) were also industrious.

Ruckman Harry Barnett had nine hitouts to go with his 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Port Melbourne at DSV Stadium, Saturday August 19, 11.05am AEST

Toby McLean was dangerous throughout Footscray's big 72-point win over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

McLean recorded game-highs of 12 clearances, 32 disposals and 10 tackles to help cement the Bulldogs' spot in the top eight.

Buku Khamis led the way in attack and finished with four goals to go with his seven marks and four tackles.

Ruck Jordon Sweet was similarly dominant with 55 hitouts, eight clearances and one goal, while defender Luke Cleary was solid with 13 marks to go with his 26 touches.

Hayden Crozier was busy with 30 touches along with six marks, while Tim O'Brien was just as impressive in the air, taking eight marks and having 20 touches.

Cody Raak booted two goals to go with his 14 touches and nine marks

Riley Garcia (16 disposals, two goals), Harvey Gallagher (15, six marks) and Jedd Busslinger (14, six) were also among the ball winners.