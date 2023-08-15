Rory Sloane will extend his career into 2024 after signing a new one-year deal

Rory Sloane handballs during the R21 match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RORY Sloane will extend his AFL career into a 16th season after signing a one-year extension with Adelaide.

The former Crows captain's future has been a talking point after 254 AFL games, but the 33-year-old will play again in 2024.

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading earlier this month, Sloane opened talks for an extension, with his one-year deal confirmed on Tuesday.

"I love where this club is heading, both on and off the field, and I'm excited by the growth we have seen this year," Sloane said.

"While we obviously train and play in an elite environment, I have often spoken about there being a local footy club feel about the place and it's what I love.

"There are lots of genuine people looking out for each other and it translates to on-field performance where we have shown that our best is definitely good enough to match it with any team.

"I want to contribute and do all I can to make this club the best it can be, and I appreciative the support I have and continue to receive."

Taken with pick No.44 in the 2008 draft, Sloane is a two-time Malcolm Blight medallist and was named in the 2016 All-Australian team.

Sloane ruptured his ACL last year but has returned to play 21 games for the Crows in 2023.

Adelaide (10-11) remains in the finals race ahead of hosting Sydney in a huge clash on Saturday night.