Mitch Lewis could miss the Hawks' clash against the Demons

Mitch Lewis kicks a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key forward Mitch Lewis is facing a race against the clock to be available for Sunday's game against Melbourne at the MCG due to a foot injury.

The 24-year-old suffered a foot sprain in the first half of Sunday's three-point win over the Western Bulldogs at University of Tasmania Stadium, but played out the game in Launceston.

Lewis has pulled up sore and is wearing a moonboot, putting the spearhead in serious doubt for this weekend.

Hawthorn is yet to rule the Victorian out of the clash against the Demons, with the medical department waiting to see how Lewis recovers later in the week.

But with only two games remaining in the Hawks' campaign, Lewis is facing the prospect of missing the closing rounds for the second straight year after his breakout season ended in round 20 last year.

Lewis returned to full fitness over the pre-season but then sprained his ACL in match simulation at the end of January, delaying his start to this season.

Since returning against the Bulldogs in round seven, Lewis has kicked 36.20 from 15 games to essentially mirror the 37.15 he kicked last year.

After the Melbourne game, Hawthorn ends its season against Fremantle at the MCG.

The Hawks claimed another top-eight scalp last weekend in the form of the Western Bulldogs, but lost Chad Wingard to a torn Achilles tendon.

Chad Wingard is helped from the field after rupturing his Achilles in Hawthorn's win over the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The dual All-Australian met with a specialist on Monday and is facing a recovery time of at least nine months.

Wingard signed a five-year contract when he moved to Waverley Park from Port Adelaide and his deal expires at the end of October.