John Longmire has hailed Adelaide's last month as "super", while he also reflected with pride on the retiring Paddy McCartin

Paddy McCartin (left) and John Longmire celebrate Sydney's qualifying final win over Melbourne at the MCG on September 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has lamented the loss of Paddy McCartin after his confirmed retirement from the AFL but reflected with pride on the season he was able to have last year, against all expectations.

McCartin called time on his AFL journey after 63 games due to repeated concussions, the last of which occurred in round four at the SCG against Port Adelaide.

An independent medical panel recommended the former Saint and No.1 draft pick from 2014 cease all contact sport, which was a decision that McCartin saw coming.

"It's disappointing for him, he's understood that's likely been the case for a while. He's also grateful for the experiences that he's had to come here and play with Tommy (his brother) and to play as well as what he did," Longmire said.

"He was fantastic for us last year, he'd never played back before and he took to it so well. At the halfway point he was one of the better defenders going around in the competition so he's been a loss but that's the way it goes and we've had to try and evolve our team and continue to do that.

"One of the great thrills was watching him play with his brother last year and some of the moments with his family after the games.

"I remember after the prelim with Collingwood here, the two brothers embracing as they went off the ground, that sticks in my mind with the McCartin family."

The Swans have been linked to a string of key defenders in the wake of McCartin's absence as they try to fill a void in the key intercept marking position, down back.

But Longmire insists that although the 27-year old's time at the club ended suddenly, there are no regrets over giving him another chance in the AFL.

"Absolutely not, we sat down in front of some of the best experts in the country. He was guided by the experts then as were we and we’re guided by the experts now," Longmire said.

"The priority is that he feels okay and there's a long life outside of footy and that's the main thing."

Paddy McCartin talks with John Longmire at Sydney training on July 12, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

There is still no news from the Swans on a farewell game for Lance Franklin against Melbourne at the SCG in round 24, which would double as a tribute for McCartin as well.

A home final in September still remains a possibility though for a surging side that has won five games in a row, but a win against the in-form Crows on Saturday night is a necessity for that to occur.

Wingman Braeden Campbell will return from suspension while co-captain Dane Rampe is a chance to come back in from a calf injury.

Justin McInerney remains sidelined though while there is a doubt over key forward Joel Amartey, who was subbed out of the win over Gold Coast with a hamstring issue.

"He's okay, it's not a tear that's the main thing. He's had a bit of tendonitis there he's been managing over the last couple of weeks. We'll see how he goes on Thursday, he didn't do a lot today," the Swans coach said.

Longmire hailed Adelaide's last month as "super" and despite the brilliant run of form from his own team, once again they’ll face a battle to win the clearances against a dominant opposition ruckman, this time in Reilly O'Brien.

"That's just the way it is, we'll try and negate the amount of dominance the opposition ruckman has got, 'Hicks' (Tom Hickey) doing his best to try and do that, we come up against another really good ruckman this week and it's about what we're able to do at ground level," Longmire said.

Reilly O'Brien and Tom Hickey compete in the ruck during the match between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans will also be buoyed by the 100th game for gun defender Nick Blakey, the son of Longmire's former North Melbourne teammate and assistant coach at the Swans in John Blakey.

"The Lizard, I've known him since he was born so it makes me feel pretty old," he said.

"It's been fantastic to see him come right through. He's an important part of our team, off the field too he's got great spirit around the place, he's a real character.

"People talk about his run and carry but he can defend as well and get some intercepts. He can play on talls and smalls, it's good to see him play his 100th game."

And along with their winning run and Blakey's milestone, the Swans received another boost during the week with the nation's darlings, The Matildas, using the Swans' training base for their recovery ahead of their mammoth World Cup semi-final with England on Wednesday night.

"It was great, the players both the men's and women's teams and the coaches tried to give them space to get their recovery right but it probably got the better of us towards the end we wanted some photos," he said.

"It was good to have a chat with them and wish them all the best, there's probably a few people in awe of them, it's wonderful to see."