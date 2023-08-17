THE big guns are back for a round of do-or-die matches, with Izak Rankine returning for Adelaide's crunch clash with Sydney, Jake Stringer and Sam Draper back for Essendon and Tom Hawkins a huge inclusion for Geelong.
In other round 23 team news, Carlton has included Harry McKay, while Mitch Lewis (foot) is missing for Hawthorn and Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe returns at the same time as young forward Joel Amartey (hamstring) is out.
Rankine's inclusion comes after the small forward overcame a hamstring injury he suffered against Melbourne in round 19, joining Josh Rachele who has been promoted into the 22 from last week's sub role against Brisbane.
Their opponents on Saturday night, Sydney, get Rampe back from a calf injury along with Braeden Campbell from suspension.
The Bombers have loaded up for their critical contest against Greater Western Sydney, getting Stringer back from a foot problem and ruckman Draper from a hip issue, while the Giants lose Nick Haynes to illness.
Brisbane has opted for a smaller forward line for Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, promoting Jaspa Fletcher into the 22 to cover for injured Jack Gunston.
Steele Sidebottom is back from a foot injury to bolster a Magpies team missing Darcy Moore, Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill from last week's win over Geelong.
Carlton has recalled McKay to play his first game in five weeks for Saturday's match against Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.
Suns interim coach Steven King has swung the selection axe, dropping four players and recalling full-forward Ben King (knee), while elevating Connor Budarick to play his first senior game since rupturing his ACL midway through 2022.
Hawkins (hamstring) is back to partner Jeremy Cameron for the Cats, who will face an unchanged St Kilda on Saturday night.
Jacob Hopper is back for Richmond as they farewell Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt against a North Melbourne team that has made four changes, including resting first-year star George Wardlaw.
Michael Walters is out injured as Fremantle host Port Adelaide on Sunday, with Ken Hinkley's team naming Travis Boak on an extended bench after the veteran missed last week through illness.
Ryan Maric is back from a calf injury for West Coast as it travels to Melbourne to play the Western Bulldogs.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 18
Collingwood v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Sidebottom, J.Ryan
Out: D.Moore (hamstring), B.Hill (hamstring), J.De Goey (glute)
R22 sub: Jack Ginnivan
BRISBANE
In: K.Coleman
Out: J.Gunston (knee), J.Prior (omitted)
R22 sub: Jaspa Fletcher
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Cotchin, J.Hopper
Out: J.Bauer (omitted), M.Coulthard (omitted), R.Mansell (sub)
R22 sub: Rhyan Mansell
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: D.Howe, W.Phillips, H.Greenwood, T.Powell
Out: J.Archer (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted), J.Stephenson (thumb), B.Cunnington (retired), G.Wardlaw (managed)
R22 sub: Charlie Lazzaro
Gold Coast v Carlton at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: L.Johnston, B.Fiorini, C.Budarick, B.King, A.Sexton
Out: D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Farrar (omitted), S.Day (omitted), E.Hollands (omitted), N.Holman (knee), J.Tsitas (sub)
R22 sub: James Tsitas
CARLTON
In: H.McKay
Out: L.Fogarty (soreness), E.Curnow (sub)
R22 sub: Ed Curnow
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Bedford, B.Daniels
Out: N.Haynes (illness), T.McMullin (sub), J.Wehr (sub)
R22 sub: Jacob Wehr
ESSENDON
In: S.Draper, J.Stringer
Out: N.Bryan (omitted), W.Snelling (sub), K.Baldwin (omitted)
R22 sub: Will Snelling
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: Nil
Out: H.Clark (sub)
R22 sub: Hunter Clark
GEELONG
In: T.Hawkins, J.Bews
Out: G.Rohan (hamstring), R.Stanley (hip/adductor), B.Parfitt (sub)
R22 sub: Brandan Parfitt
Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: I.Rankine
Out: L.Pedlar (omitted), L.Nankervis (omitted)
R22 sub: Josh Rachele
SYDNEY
In: D.Rampe, B.Campbell, J.Buller
Out: A.Francis (omitted), M.Roberts (omitted), J.Amartey (hamstring), R.Clarke (sub)
R22 sub: Ryan Clarke
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Cleary, L.McNeil, A.Scott, J.Sweet
Out: T.Liberatore (concussion)
R22 sub: Oskar Baker
WEST COAST
In: R.Maric, J.Petruccelle, Z.Trew, C.Jamieson
Out: G.Clark (suspension)
R22 sub: Greg Clark
Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: C.Spargo, B.Laurie, A.Tomlinson, J.Schache
Out: M.Hibberd (sub)
R22 sub: Michael Hibberd
HAWTHORN
In: T.Brockman, J.Serong, B.Ryan, M.Ramsden, H.Hustwaite, N.Long
Out: C.Wingard (Achilles), M.Lewis (foot), B.Macdonald (sub)
R22 sub: Bailey Macdonald
Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: N.Wilson, T.Emmett, T.Colyer, B.Banfield
Out: M.Walters (calf)
R22 sub: Neil Erasmus
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Boak, J.Mead, H.Jackson
Out: None
R22 sub: Francis Evans