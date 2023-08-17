The teams are in for the round 23 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Jake Stringer, Izak Rankine and Tom Hawkins. Picture: AFL Photos

THE big guns are back for a round of do-or-die matches, with Izak Rankine returning for Adelaide's crunch clash with Sydney, Jake Stringer and Sam Draper back for Essendon and Tom Hawkins a huge inclusion for Geelong.

In other round 23 team news, Carlton has included Harry McKay, while Mitch Lewis (foot) is missing for Hawthorn and Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe returns at the same time as young forward Joel Amartey (hamstring) is out.

Rankine's inclusion comes after the small forward overcame a hamstring injury he suffered against Melbourne in round 19, joining Josh Rachele who has been promoted into the 22 from last week's sub role against Brisbane.

Their opponents on Saturday night, Sydney, get Rampe back from a calf injury along with Braeden Campbell from suspension.

Dane Rampe in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Bombers have loaded up for their critical contest against Greater Western Sydney, getting Stringer back from a foot problem and ruckman Draper from a hip issue, while the Giants lose Nick Haynes to illness.

Brisbane has opted for a smaller forward line for Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, promoting Jaspa Fletcher into the 22 to cover for injured Jack Gunston.

Steele Sidebottom is back from a foot injury to bolster a Magpies team missing Darcy Moore, Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill from last week's win over Geelong.

Carlton has recalled McKay to play his first game in five weeks for Saturday's match against Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Suns interim coach Steven King has swung the selection axe, dropping four players and recalling full-forward Ben King (knee), while elevating Connor Budarick to play his first senior game since rupturing his ACL midway through 2022.

Ben King celebrates a goal during the round 20 clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawkins (hamstring) is back to partner Jeremy Cameron for the Cats, who will face an unchanged St Kilda on Saturday night.

Jacob Hopper is back for Richmond as they farewell Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt against a North Melbourne team that has made four changes, including resting first-year star George Wardlaw.

Michael Walters is out injured as Fremantle host Port Adelaide on Sunday, with Ken Hinkley's team naming Travis Boak on an extended bench after the veteran missed last week through illness.

Ryan Maric is back from a calf injury for West Coast as it travels to Melbourne to play the Western Bulldogs.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Collingwood v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Sidebottom, J.Ryan

Out: D.Moore (hamstring), B.Hill (hamstring), J.De Goey (glute)

R22 sub: Jack Ginnivan

BRISBANE

In: K.Coleman

Out: J.Gunston (knee), J.Prior (omitted)

R22 sub: Jaspa Fletcher

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Cotchin, J.Hopper

Out: J.Bauer (omitted), M.Coulthard (omitted), R.Mansell (sub)

R22 sub: Rhyan Mansell

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: D.Howe, W.Phillips, H.Greenwood, T.Powell

Out: J.Archer (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted), J.Stephenson (thumb), B.Cunnington (retired), G.Wardlaw (managed)

R22 sub: Charlie Lazzaro

Gold Coast v Carlton at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: L.Johnston, B.Fiorini, C.Budarick, B.King, A.Sexton

Out: D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Farrar (omitted), S.Day (omitted), E.Hollands (omitted), N.Holman (knee), J.Tsitas (sub)

R22 sub: James Tsitas

CARLTON

In: H.McKay

Out: L.Fogarty (soreness), E.Curnow (sub)

R22 sub: Ed Curnow

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Bedford, B.Daniels

Out: N.Haynes (illness), T.McMullin (sub), J.Wehr (sub)

R22 sub: Jacob Wehr

ESSENDON

In: S.Draper, J.Stringer

Out: N.Bryan (omitted), W.Snelling (sub), K.Baldwin (omitted)

R22 sub: Will Snelling

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: H.Clark (sub)

R22 sub: Hunter Clark

GEELONG

In: T.Hawkins, J.Bews

Out: G.Rohan (hamstring), R.Stanley (hip/adductor), B.Parfitt (sub)

R22 sub: Brandan Parfitt

Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: I.Rankine

Out: L.Pedlar (omitted), L.Nankervis (omitted)

R22 sub: Josh Rachele

SYDNEY

In: D.Rampe, B.Campbell, J.Buller

Out: A.Francis (omitted), M.Roberts (omitted), J.Amartey (hamstring), R.Clarke (sub)

R22 sub: Ryan Clarke

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Cleary, L.McNeil, A.Scott, J.Sweet

Out: T.Liberatore (concussion)

R22 sub: Oskar Baker

WEST COAST

In: R.Maric, J.Petruccelle, Z.Trew, C.Jamieson

Out: G.Clark (suspension)

R22 sub: Greg Clark

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: C.Spargo, B.Laurie, A.Tomlinson, J.Schache

Out: M.Hibberd (sub)

R22 sub: Michael Hibberd

HAWTHORN

In: T.Brockman, J.Serong, B.Ryan, M.Ramsden, H.Hustwaite, N.Long

Out: C.Wingard (Achilles), M.Lewis (foot), B.Macdonald (sub)

R22 sub: Bailey Macdonald

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: N.Wilson, T.Emmett, T.Colyer, B.Banfield

Out: M.Walters (calf)

R22 sub: Neil Erasmus

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Boak, J.Mead, H.Jackson

Out: None

R22 sub: Francis Evans