Fremantle challenged but Port Adelaide got the job done to give itself best finals chance

Zak Butters celebrates a goal during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has kept itself in the top-two conversation with a 11.8 (74) to 8.10 (58) win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

If the Power can take care of Richmond in round 24 and St Kilda get up against Brisbane, they will be guaranteed two home finals, otherwise a likely trip to the Gabba awaits.

The Dockers started the game better, kicking the first two goals, but Port pulled the margin back to a single point at quarter-time.

From there it was a gradual build as the Power took control, leading by nine at half-time and 22 at the final break.

Fremantle lifted its already high level of pressure even further for its last quarter at home this season, but they couldn't close the gap to less than 16 points as Port secured the important win.

Zak Butters was excellent again for Power, but Jason Horne-Francis' performance was just as exciting as the young bull put on a show of strength and power that could be a big weapon in September.

Liam Henry's development continues to be a big plus for Freo, as was the two-goal debut from Tom Emmett.

FREMANTLE 2.4 4.7 5.8 8.10 (58)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.3 6.4 9.6 11.8 (74)

GOALS

Fremantle: Frederick 2, Switkowski 2, Emmett 2, Jackson, Cox

Port Adelaide: Powell-Pepper 2, Finlayson 2, Byrne-Jones 2, Rioli, McEntee, Lord, Horne-Francis, Butters

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus (replaced Jaeger O'Meara at half-time)

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak (replaced Ryan Burton in the third quarter)