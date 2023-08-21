Phil Davis has announced his retirement after 192 AFL games for two clubs

Phil Davis during Greater Western Sydney's R1, 2022 clash against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL Greater Western Sydney co-captain Phil Davis has announced his retirement, effectively immediately.

Originally drafted to Adelaide with Pick No.10 in the 2008 draft, Davis played 18 games for the Crows before moving to the Giants for its first ever season in 2012.

He led the Giants to the Grand Final in 2019 and retires having played 192 games at the top level, the last of which came in round 17 last year.

"It's hard to put into words what Phil means to our club," Giants CEO Dave Matthews said.

"When we were building the Giants, we were looking to bring in quality players but also quality people for us to build a club and culture around.

Phil Davis leads Greater Western Sydney out for the first time ahead of the round one match against Sydney at ANZ Stadium/ Picture: AFL Photos

"Phil has exemplified that from day one – and then some – as he's built the Giants to where we are today.

"We should also never underestimate the quality of football Phil played over a long period of time. His courage and determination can never be questioned as he came back from a life-threatening kidney injury to take on – and consistently beat – some of the best key forwards we’ve seen in the game.

"He got everything out of himself as a player, and as a person he leaves a lasting legacy."

