Fantasy premierships – and the Toyota HiLux – will be decided by the final two trades of the season

Andrew Brayshaw in action during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT HAS all come down to this! The last round of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is also the final round of AFL Fantasy where premierships are won for summer bragging rights … and one lucky coach will be driving around in a Toyota HiLux.

Darren, coach of Wise Ocean PODs, and Jonathon, coach of Fleabaggers, are ranked at the top of the overall ladder in Fantasy Classic. Darren holds a 57-point lead and there are only two players of difference heading into round 24, before trades.

Calvin suggests that moving on one of Andrew Brayshaw or Caleb Serong could be a good move considering Finn Maginness is likely to clamp one of those. The tagger has been holding some of our favourite Fantasy midfielders to low scores and you don't want that in your Grand Final.

Bringing in a Crow due to the West Coast match-up is going to be a popular play. Is Taylor Walker, who would like to win the Coleman Medal, an option?

Roy, Calvin and Warnie preview the round ahead and look at the best way to use your final two trades for the season. They also catch up with former Port Adelaide player, Sam Colquhoun, to discuss his team that is currently ranked 10th overall.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

0:45 - Warnie snatched victory over Calvin with a score update.

5:30 - Captains in round 23 were on point with Rowan Marshall into Tim English a great call.

9:00 - Jayden Short and James Sicily were underperformers for Roy.

13:15 - There's only 57 points between Darren and Jonathon in the race to the HiLux.

17:00 - Harry Sheezel gets the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year award for the 12th time this year.

19:15 - Is there any worry on Will Day after sitting out most of the last quarter?

25:00 - Advice for the final round.

28:30 - Which Docker will Finn Maginness go to?

34:20 - We should get good scores out of Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley this week.

38:00 - Bulldogs are set for big scores in the last round.

40:00 - Taylor Walker is the most traded in player this week. Can he have a big R24 game against the Eagles?

45:00 - Are we able get Clayton Oliver against the Swans?

47:45 - Is it a play to move on Sam Docherty?

50:00 - Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their R24 moves.

52:20 - Former Port Adelaide player Sam Colquhoun joins the show to discuss his 10th-ranked team.

57:15 - "The boys are getting right around me" - Colquhoun is pumped with his League mates supporting him.

1:01:15 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

1:05:30 - Is Rory Laird a must against West Coast?

1:10:50 - Where was Jesse Hogan, who scored 188, on the captain list?

1:13:10 - Roy's ruck merry-go-round has been a constant for him this year.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.