Damien Hardwick speaks to his players during Richmond's clash with Melbourne in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is set to unveil Damien Hardwick as its new coach on Monday morning.

The three-time Richmond premiership coach finished with the Tigers mid-season and was approached by the Suns to fill the vacancy left by Stuart Dew, who they sacked in July.

Hardwick will front a media conference at Gold Coast's Carrara headquarters this morning to confirm his appointment.

He will become the fourth full-time Suns coach following Guy McKenna, Rodney Eade and Dew.

