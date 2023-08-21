AFLW players will share in almost double the prizemoney after the AFL confirmed it would offer equal amounts for the men's and women's competitions

Alana Barba (left) and Sam Draper are seen during Essendon's team photo day on August 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL will award equal prizemoney for the men's and women's competitions for the first time in 2023, after almost doubling the reward on offer to AFLW players.

The AFL announced the move on Monday ahead of the NAB AFL Women's season launch for 2023.

The total pool of player prizemoney for both the men's and women's competitions will be $1.1 million. That amount will be split among the top four teams in the AFL, and among the top eight teams in the AFLW.

It comes after the relaunch of the McClelland Trophy, which will now include both men's and women's results, with $1 million up for grabs to be shared between the club and all its players.

Since 1991, the McClelland Trophy had been awarded to the men's team that finished first on the ladder, having previously been awarded to the club with the best overall performance across multiple teams (seniors, reserves and under-19s).

Starting this year, the trophy will be awarded to the best-performed club across the men's and women's competitions.

"We have two of the best sporting competitions in the country, on the eve of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season I am pleased to be able to announce equal players' prizemoney for both our elite AFL and AFLW competitions," Mr Dillon said.

"A great announcement coupled with the McClelland Trophy and $1 million in prizemoney to be shared across the champion club’s AFL and AFLW players that was introduced this year.”