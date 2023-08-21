West Coast say no major decisions will be made until the end of the 2023 season

Adam Simpson during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has declared no decision on the future of premiership coach Adam Simpson will be made until the end of the season after several board members met informally on Monday morning.

Simpson has been keen for clarity on his future as the Eagles prepare to make several key list and staff decisions, with the contracted coach remaining "absolutely hands on" in planning meetings for 2024.

Board members including chair Paul Fitzpatrick, Justin Langer and Ben Wyatt flew to Melbourne to attend the Eagles' shock upset win against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

They gathered again early on Monday morning at the home of Fitzpatrick with other members of the board for what the club described as an "informal discussion".

West Coast then released a statement confirming it was "firm on its position that no decisions have been made around the future of any staff members and that none of those key decisions will be made until after the season".

The Eagles' season finishes after they take on Adelaide at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Andrew Gaff and Adam Simpson celebrate West Coast's win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Simpson orchestrated a remarkable seven-point win against the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday but didn't expect that result to be a factor in the board's eventual decision on his future.

The Eagles said their focus this week is on celebrating the careers of champion trio Luke Shuey, Shannon Hurn and Nic Naitanui, who will farewell fans at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

If the board decides post-season to part with Simpson with two years remaining on his contract, fans will not get the opportunity to acknowledge one of only three premiership coaches in the club's history.

Simpson, who led the Eagles to six consecutive finals series from 2015-2020, said last week he was "not in despair" about his future at the Eagles and understood the decisions that clubs make.

"If I didn't want to go through this, I would have pulled the pin a couple of years ago," he said ahead of the Bulldogs match.

"It's not really in my nature to quit, especially when you know it's coming."

Simpson said he had previously sought direction from within the club about the security of his position after five losses this season by more than 100 points.

Contracted until the end of 2025, he has been steadfast that he would not walk away from his position after signing an extension in the full knowledge that a difficult rebuild was required.

Chief executive Trevor Nisbett, who is not seeking a contract extension beyond 2024, has also been under mounting pressure this season, while change in the assistant coaching ranks is anticipated.

West Coast is also in the market for a new fitness boss after long-serving strength and conditioning manager Warren Kofoed stepped down in June in the fallout to the disastrous 171-point loss to Sydney.