WEST Coast is under mounting pressure to make a decision on Adam Simpson's future beyond 2023 after a fifth loss this season by more than 100 points cast doubt on the board's support for the premiership coach.

Simpson is contracted to the end of 2025 and has remained steadfast that he would not walk away from his contract and the job of continuing a rebuild with a list that will be significantly younger in 2024.

But a dispiriting 101-point Western Derby loss, that included 17 unanswered Fremantle goals, has again placed Simpson's future under the microscope as the Eagles prepare for a raft of key off-season decisions.

The loss put West Coast on equal footing with expansion team Greater Western Sydney, which also lost five games by more than 100 points in its inaugural 2012 season and again in 2013.

Asked after the Western Derby if he was concerned about a shift in the West Coast board's position following the loss, Simpson said: "I can't control that, so what will be will be. But we definitely took a step back today".

The coach, who is in his 10th season and led West Coast to six straight finals series between 2015-2020, is due to speak on a regular radio spot on Thursday evening before a media conference scheduled for Friday morning.

Chief executive Trevor Nisbett, who is not seeking a contract extension beyond 2024, has also been under mounting pressure this season, while change in the assistant coaching ranks is anticipated.

Champion players Shannon Hurn, Luke Shuey and Nic Naitanui have also announced their retirements in a changing of the guard for the club's on-field leadership.

Shuey and Hurn are targeting a round 24 farewell game against Adelaide, which will also present an opportunity for the much-loved Naitanui to officially farewell the Eagles' home fans.

West Coast is also in the market for a new fitness boss after long-serving strength and conditioning manager Warren Kofoed stepped down in June in the fallout to the disastrous 171-point loss to Sydney.

The well-regarded Kofoed's departure came following a second consecutive season with the list decimated by injuries, including a spate of hamstring and other soft tissue setbacks.

The Eagles have never required a caretaker in the process of changing coaches in their 37-year history, but that record will be tested over the next fortnight.

The only matches in which the Eagles have required a caretaker coach were round eight last season, when assistant Matthew Knights filled in due to COVID, and in 2018, when Jaymie Graham covered for Simpson for family reasons.

Knights remains a member of Simpson's coaching panel, alongside Jarrad Schofield, Daniel Pratt and Luke Webster.

The Eagles have been contacted for comment.

West Coast's biggest losses

171 points - v Sydney, R15, 2023

142 - v Essendon, R15, 1989

135 - v Geelong, R13, 2008

130 - v Sydney, R16, 1987

122 - v Adelaide, R13, 2023

119 - v Carlton, R10, 2001

116 - v Hawthorn, R10, 2023

112 - v Port Adelaide, R22, 2001

109 - v Richmond, R7, 2022

108 - v Carlton, R7 2023

101 - v Fremantle, R22, 2023

101 - v Western Bulldogs, R11, 2022