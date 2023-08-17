The Traders talk you through the round 23 teams, captaincy options and more

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S redemption round for Calvin's captains.

After a tough round 22, he is ready to bounce back in style this week, with a couple of big men top of his list.

Plus, who should coaches be targeting to trade in, and who can go?

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 23 teams, captaincy options and more.

Also in the feed is a chat with current overall leader Darren, who is trying to hold on to win the Toyota HiLux.

