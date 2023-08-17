Catch up on all the latest news ahead of round 23

Daniel Lloyd at GWS training after announcing his retirement on August 17, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IT'S ROUND 23 and we have a thrilling finish to the home and away season coming up over the next fortnight.

And it doesn't get much better than Friday night's blockbuster top-of-the-table clash between Collingwood and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium. The Pies can lock up the minor premiership with victory, while the Lions can gain an enormous amount of confidence - and edge closer to a top-two finish - if they get the chocolates.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LIVE BLOG

That is the first of many matches across the weekend with huge finals ramifications. Greater Western Sydney and Essendon do battle on Saturday afternoon in an effective elimination final, while St Kilda can all but end Geelong's finals hopes later that evening. Adelaide and Sydney is another monster clash with September on the line.

On Sunday, Melbourne will be aiming to keep its top-four hopes alive against a dangerous Hawthorn, while the round concludes with Fremantle hosting Port Adelaide.

