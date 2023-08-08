Jarrod Witts leads Gold Coast off after its loss to Adelaide in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has made Damien Hardwick its No.1 target to coach the Suns for the long-term.

A whirlwind, worldwide chase last week saw chief executive Mark Evans head to Italy to meet with the three-time Richmond premiership coach to make their pitch.

Whether it's Hardwick, who has been the frontrunner for the role from the moment the Suns swiftly exited Stuart Dew last month, or someone else, there's a lot to work with and a lot to improve.

Here's a look at the areas that will require some attention when the next coach is announced.

1. Create a challenging environment

The club's culture has steadily improved over recent years, evidenced by the fact players continue to sign on (aside from Izak Rankine). However, if everything was smooth sailing, they wouldn't have got stuck on the outside of the finals race, looking in. The playing group is young and although Dew was a major reason for thickening up the leadership, it's still largely a quiet group. More voices and more challenging from everyone within the football department can only be a good thing.

Matt Rowell and Jack Lukosius celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Evolve the gameplan

Dew has laid a terrific foundation for the Suns to be a finals team. He concentrated on making them a contested ball-winning team (fifth for differential in 2023) that dominated at stoppages (fourth in clearance differential this season). The next layer is not quite there. The team defence has got more proactive (evidenced by the great intercepting work of Charlie Ballard, Sam Collins and emerging Mac Andrew), but they still don't force enough turnovers in the front half or move the ball swiftly enough once it's won back. The bones are in place – the meat just needs to be put on.

Charlie Ballard after the round 15 match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, June 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Establish the midfield mix

Again, the groundwork is laid here, but to genuinely challenge the big-hitters, the new coach needs to establish his midfield mix. Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson, Touk Miller and David Swallow have done the heavy, inside, lifting for a few years now, and in 2023 Sam Flanders and Bailey Humphrey have jumped in to help out. Can they convince out-of-contract Flanders to stay, and if so, what's his best position? Is Humphrey a forward that pinches onball, or someone that demands more minutes inside with his powerful body? Can Alex Davies win time there? Is Elijah Hollands a long-term wingman? Do Brayden Fiorini and Brandon Ellis (wing) have big roles to play next year? These are all questions players will be asking and will need answering.

Noah Anderson and Sam Flanders celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Get the best out of Ben King

Maybe this is the most exciting challenge. In King, Gold Coast has a genuine matchwinner and someone capable of taking over the competition in coming years. His first season off a ruptured ACL has been a huge success, kicking 40 goals through 20 games. Even after a goalless month, the 23-year-old showed what he can do at his best with a five-goal haul in the upset win over Brisbane. King is a big man, 202cm and close to 100kg, but his greatest asset is his agility and speed off the mark, yet often the delivery is long and high, rather than quick and out in front. Not everything has to go through him, but there's scope for an exciting future – if the new coach and club can convince him to stay beyond his current contract that expires in 2024.

5. Bringing players and personnel from outside?

This question becomes particularly important if Hardwick accepts the job. He'll likely have some licence to bring off-field staff, whether it's coaches or others, that have earned his trust over the years. Or does he take the Chris Fagan approach (in 2016) and roll with the current set-up before tinkering 12 months later? Then there's the players? Lots of speculation about Dustin Martin or even Trent Cotchin or Jack Riewoldt heading north in either playing and/or coaching capacities. The Suns have finally got their salary cap back in order, so it would be hard to see any coming in a playing capacity, but off-field nous is something you can never have too much of.