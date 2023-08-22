Tom McCartin challenged his two-match ban for rough conduct at the Tribunal on Tuesday night

Tom McCartin looks to kick during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium in round one 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY'S Tom McCartin is free to play in this week's final round after successfully having his two-match ban for rough conduct overturned at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

McCartin was initially given the ban after his high bump on Adelaide's Shane McAdam - who suffered a depressed cheekbone from the incident - was graded careless, high impact and high contact.

The defender and McAdam were going for the ball in the frenetic last term of Saturday night's controversial one-point Sydney win when they collided. McCartin appeared to collect the Crows forward in the head with his shoulder, with McAdam left floored by the incident.

Learn More 00:18

The Crows said on Monday that McAdam requires surgery on a depressed cheekbone fracture he suffered in the incident.

"We feel it was an accidental football incident," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"The ball deviated, Tommy didn't even brace let alone elect to bump. He didn't have a lot of choice and that's why we’ll be going for it."

Western Bulldogs defender Taylor Duryea is up next, challenging his one-match ban.

Duryea was cited by the Match Review Officer for rough conduct against Jamie Cripps during the last quarter of the Bulldogs' shock seven-point loss to West Coast on Sunday. The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Learn More 00:23

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Duryea miss the Dogs' encounter against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night which is a must-win if they are to have any chance of making the top eight.

More to come