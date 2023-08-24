James Stewart is keen to continue his AFL career despite being delisted by Essendon with a year to go on his contract

James Stewart during Essendon's game against GWS in R21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES Stewart will seek to continue his AFL career after being informed by Essendon the club would delist him with a year to go on his contract.

The tall forward/defender was signed for 2024 after penning a two-year deal last year, however after another injury-hit season the Bombers have decided he will be delisted.

James Stewart celebrates a goal during the R20 clash between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Stewart, who kicked five goals in the VFL last week, is keen to assess any options at rival clubs after seven seasons with the Bombers.

"He sees this as a chapter to unfold and he's looking forward to finding a team that can support him for next year," his agent Peter Jess told AFL.com.au.

"Given a club's going to be able to get him for nothing as a free agent and the Bombers paying his [remaining] contract, it would make sense for someone to get him in."

Jess nominated Sydney as a potential option for Stewart as they search for a replacement for defender Paddy McCartin, who retired last week.

Stewart had a long absence this year due to an ongoing foot injury, having played 60 games for the Bombers after being traded to the club from Greater Western Sydney, who drafted him in 2012.

The 29-year-old has played as both a key forward and defender throughout his career.

Stewart is the second player in as many years to exit the club with a year to run on his contract after Devon Smith retired last year a year into a two-year contract.

The Bombers have 14 players who remain out of contract as they head into their final game of the season on Friday night against Collingwood, with a squeeze for list spots expected not just at Essendon but a number of clubs in the off-season.