Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti at Essendon training in November, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ANTHONY McDonald-Tipungwuti will play a farewell game for Essendon on Friday night against Collingwood after announcing his retirement from the game.

The Essendon fan favourite had retired in the middle of 2022 after losing his passion for the game but returned later in the year to sign up for the 2023 season under Brad Scott.

He has played six games this season but will play a seventh against the Magpies at the MCG as Essendon closes its campaign, with McDonald-Tipungwuti to finish with 133 games at the level.

"He did joke that he'd just replay the vision from last year. He's come to a decision and we've been talking for a long period of time about his future and he's decided that he will retire and he will play on Friday night," Scott said on Thursday morning.

"It will be an unbelievable opportunity for all Essendon people to get to the MCG and celebrate what's been an incredible career.

"I said to the playing group that of all the great champions who have come through the Essendon Football Club, it's actually hard to think of something who has made such an impression on our supporter base and on our club on so many different levels. It's a celebration for 'Walla'."

The livewire small forward has kicked 157 goals for the club and thrilled with highlights throughout his career after being a rookie selection ahead of the 2016 season. Scott said the 30-year-old was ready to bid farewell to the game this time.

"The turnaround from where he was to where he is now has been incredible but by his own admission next year is just a bridge too far for him, both physically and mentally," the coach said.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti at Essendon training in February 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

McDonald-Tipungwuti's inclusion is set to be among at least six changes for the Bombers, who have been hit by injury in the back end of the season.

Ruckman Sam Draper and forward Jake Stringer were brought back into the line-up for last week's must-win game against Greater Western Sydney, however after losing that by 126 games, they appear unlikely to face the Pies after not taking part in Thursday's final training session.

Forward Peter Wright also did not train while Matt Guelfi will miss with a hamstring strain from last week.

Scott said the club had delved deeply into its performance against the Giants.

"It was very thorough and very disappointing. We got obliterated around the ball – a 40-plus contested possession differential hasn't been a hallmark of our season – we defended really poorly and we were as poor offensively as we've been all season. You get those three things wrong it's going to be a pretty tough day and it proved to be that," he said.