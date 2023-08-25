Sam Menegola will play for Geelong for the final time on Saturday

Sam Menegola (left) and Tom Stewart are seen after Geelong's practice match against Hawthorn on February 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S Sam Menegola will play his last game for the Cats against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, although the wingman is facing an uncertain future.

The Cats announced on Friday that the clash at GMHBA Stadium, where the Bulldogs must win to have any chance of playing finals, would be Menegola's 117th and last in Geelong colours.

Menegola, 31, has been limited to just seven AFL games since the start of 2022, with the encounter against the Bulldogs marking his first outing of this season.

"The time I have had at Geelong has had an immeasurable impact on our lives," he said.

"I have enjoyed successes, faced challenges, learnt lessons, and developed relationships that will stay with me for a long time.

"I have had a chance to fulfil a lifelong dream here, and I look forward to what's next."

Previously rookie listed by Hawthorn and Fremantle, Menegola joined the Cats via the 2015 AFL Draft.

He was named in the All-Australian squad in 2020 after averaging 21.2 disposals and 5.6 marks as the Cats reached the Grand Final, which they lost to Richmond.

"Across Sam's entire time at the Cats, he has been an integral and consistent member of our midfield group with his ability to run both ways, find plenty of the ball and regularly hit the scoreboard being among his greatest strengths," Cats general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"He sets extremely high standards when it comes to preparation, training, and on matchday. His work ethic and professionalism are something to behold, and a wonderful example for any young player coming through the AFL system.

"Sam has shown resilience throughout his career, repeatedly returning from injury setbacks to play at the highest level. Although this season hasn't gone as planned, Sam has been an invaluable mentor to our younger midfielders and we hope we can cap his time off in Geelong with a win on Saturday.

"On behalf of the Cats, we would like to thank Sam, his wife Emma and boys Otis and Remi for the last eight seasons, and we wish him all the best in their next chapter."