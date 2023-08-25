As he prepares for retirement, Tom Hickey is eager for one final push with the Swans

Tom Hickey handballs during Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is nothing about Tom Hickey's AFL career that has been the least bit predictable, so a retirement announcement in the same week that he plays his 150th game does fit his cult figure mould.

He is, by his own admission, somewhat of an accidental footballer.

A late convert to the game at 18 years of age and drafted just a year later, he had, he says, "no idea what I was doing".

In the end, he managed to carve out a 13-year career in a cut-throat caper as a very shrewd and athletic ruckman.

The journey has been an undoubted rollercoaster though, spanning four different clubs and states.

He remains however, the No.1 ruck at a team locked in to play finals, so his revelation this week that 2023 would be his last in the game still came a surprise.

"It's a bit of a weird one, I've kind of just given my six weeks' notice I guess," Hickey said.

Tom Hickey during Sydney's 2023 official team photo day at The Royal Hall of Industries on January 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"For me personally, I've got my wife and three kids here and we've got no help in Sydney and it just felt like the time is right to get back home, get our roots planted back on the Gold Coast and get some family support.

"I genuinely thought if I got could three, four years in, play a game, I'd go back and complete my trade and life would be back to normal.

"Instead, I've been able to live in four states, play in four amazing clubs and meet so many amazing people. Sometimes the timing's just right, I think I've still got some footy left in me and I can still contribute but I don't want to be running around and be a nuisance as well at the same time."

It's clear the 32-year-old leaves the game with plenty of perspective about just how hard it is to survive at the top and how quickly your fortunes can be altered.

Tom Hickey and Riley Thilthorpe compete in the ruck during Sydney's clash against Adelaide in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

It took nine seasons for Hickey to play in a final and yet he's now qualified for them in every year he's been at Sydney.

It's perhaps why the Swans will tug at his heartstrings in retirement a little more than his other three clubs – Gold Coast, West Coast and St Kilda.

"I've experienced it all as a footballer," Hickey said.

"I've been a fringe player, I've been playing in the twos, I've been a whipping boy, I've been hated by fans, I've been loved by fans.

"It's much nicer being liked by fans and at Sydney it feels like they've wrapped their arms around me, especially the supporter base. I don't know if it's just because I'm weird looking and have long hair but I've really loved my time here."

Tom Hickey takes a photo with fans before Sydney's preliminary final against Collingwood on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

And with his future now decided, Hickey is driven to try and be a part of an almighty send-off with a Swans team that has now won six games in a row.

"I've got nothing to hold in the tank," he says.

"It doesn't feel like it's done. Hopefully we've still got five weeks left. When we hit our last game, whether it's holding up a premiership cup or in tears because we've lost, it'll probably hit me pretty hard then."

Some big battles await in his final few games in the AFL, beginning with Sunday's meeting with Melbourne champion Max Gawn at the MCG.

It'll be pivotal to the contest and the Swans' potential hopes of snaring a home elimination final.

"He's the premier ruck in the competition and has been for some time, he's up there rivalling 'Coxy' (Dean Cox) as one of the best to ever do it," Hickey said.

Max Gawn and Tom Hickey compete during Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm pretty close with big 'Gawny', when we were both coming through we coached Sandringham Dragons together. I've always loved versing him and going up against the best, he's given me a bath a couple times and hopefully this week isn't one of them."

There are a few peculiarities with Hickey, all of which are endearing, and the unusual statistic that he's yet to have to a bounce in the AFL across his 149 games is an oddity that stands out.

But he's not expecting that to change between now and the end of his AFL career.

"A few of the boys are telling me to take a bounce, but I said I don't need 15 steps to hit a target. When you've got elite foot skills like me, you don't need the 15 steps," he joked.

"There's only one chance I'll take a bounce and that's if we're 10 goals up in a Grand Final and I can't get dropped."