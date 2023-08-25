A second senior supervisor with a direct line to the field umpires will be added to the ARC during September

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan at a media conference about the Hawthorn racism investigation on May 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL will introduce a second senior supervisor to the ARC for every finals match in a bid to reduce the risk of another potentially season-defining score review error happening during September.

The move comes after Adelaide was denied a late go-ahead goal against Sydney in round 23 after the goal umpire incorrectly signalled that the ball had hit the post. The goal umpire did not call for a score review and the eventual one-point loss ended the Crows' finals hopes and sealed Sydney's position in the top eight.

Had a score review taken place, the goal umpire's decision would have been overturned and Adelaide would have taken the lead with about a minute to play.

During the finals series, the second supervisor in the ARC will have the discretion to tell the field umpire to hold up play while a full score review is being conducted, regardless of whether an on-field official has called for a review.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said he was keen to avoid unnecessary prolonged stoppages in play and expected any ad-hoc review to take about 15 seconds.

"We’ve obviously reviewed it from every different angle, so there will be a change," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

"There’ll be a second supervisor put in the ARC to have a direct line of communication with the umpire and we can hold [play] in a situation like this.

"I’ll reiterate this. I’ve spoken to the Swans... Jake Lloyd was underneath the post and thought it had hit the post, I spoke to Brett Rosebury who was the officiating umpire who thought where he was it had hit the post.

"It clearly didn’t, it was a clear mistake, it would’ve been overturned on review, but it was a mistake we’re working to mitigate if we can. A mistake like that is difficult."

Ben Keays speaks with Matthew Nicks after Adelaide's loss to Sydney in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The goal umpire who made the error has been stood down for the rest of the season.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said he gave his players one minute to vent their frustration earlier this week, before moving forward and focusing on their final game of the season against West Coast at Optus Stadium.

"I gave them a minute to vent and get out any anger they had," Nicks said on Wednesday. "We put a countdown timer on it.

"We said that'll do it ... whatever gets it off your chest, get out whatever you want to get out. And move on."