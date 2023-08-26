With no choice but to wait on other results, Luke Beveridge knows his side's situation is of its own doing

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on August 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are now in an agonising wait to see if they will hold their finals spot, after coasting home to a 25-point win over Geelong on Saturday night.

The Dogs need Carlton to defeat Greater Western Sydney on Sunday in order to play an elimination final.

"We've done all we can tonight. We'll watch [the game], you ride your luck, whether we'll get lucky tomorrow, it's a 50-50 game, both teams have been very, very good throughout the course of the year," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

CATS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

"Ultimately, we needed to kick one or two more (in other matches) to be safe, and we'd be feeling better about it if that was the case.

Learn More 08:44

"You reap what you sow. We've sowed a bit. There've been ebbs and flows in our season, but ultimately, I don't lament, I just keep looking forward and remain optimistic. It's always my message to the players that I believe in them.

"I thought there were players tonight who emerged a bit more, 'Poults' and 'Bakes' (Caleb Poulter and Oskar Baker), again Jimmy O'Donnell and some of these young boys who have just joined us this year.

"The 'if' word – it's just there, isn't it?"

Learn More 08:45

If Carlton wins and the Bulldogs skate through to September, they'll be tempted to place sore spearhead Aaron Naughton in bubble-wrap, the key forward spending some time off the field in the fourth quarter with a sore shoulder but returning to kick a goal.

Anthony Scott received a cut head late in the game and was still undergoing a concussion test at the time of the press conference (but expected to pass), while the subbed-out Laitham Vandermeer has a sore calf.

"[Naughton is] a bit banged up, but nothing hopefully that's going to stop him, if we get a look at it," Beveridge said.

"But he's sore. A couple of areas, just from knocks."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Smith sinks trademark finish in farewell match Isaac Smith puts through this ripping running goal to give his side the perfect start in his final game

00:37 Booming Lobb bomb brings Dogs back in it Rory Lobb lets rip with this big long-range goal to bring his side to within a point late in the first term

00:36 Neale gets free and delivers first AFL goal Shannon Neale finds himself all alone and slams home his maiden major in the big league

00:39 Poulter drills it after clever Bont tap Marcus Bontempelli sets up this brilliant goal for Caleb Poulter to give the Dogs a late one heading into half-time

00:54 Three-peat gives hot Dogs the lead The Bulldogs get the perfect start to the third term with these three unanswered goals edging them in front

00:29 Dangerfield threads the needle after the siren Patrick Dangerfield nails this brilliant set shot and his teammates get right around him

00:51 Dogs sniff finals with double blow Goals to Adam Treloar and Cody Weightman inside a minute of each other propels the Dogs back into the lead

08:44 Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs The Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 24

01:10 Champion Smith leaves field for last time Isaac 'Norm' Smith has a moment to cherish as he is celebrated for a remarkable career

08:45 Full post-match, R24: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 24's match against Geelong

10:49 Full post-match, R24: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 24's match against Western Bulldogs

Geelong coach Chris Scott confirmed both Tom Hawkins (35 years old) and Zach Tuohy (34 in December) will play on in 2024, while acknowledging the outstanding final game of the retiring Isaac Smith, who finished with a game-high 36 disposals and a goal.

Hawkins was put on ice after last week's loss to St Kilda ended the Cats' finals chances, while Tuohy was curiously dropped out to an emergency for round 24.

"He probably could have kicked a few more,” Scott said of Smith.

"My view was always that he could play on if he wanted to, and tonight was probably a reflection of that," Scott said.

Learn More 00:37

"He did warn me he was going to suck the ball into some pretty bad spots, and he was pretty true to his word.

Saturday night was nearly uncharted waters for Scott, with his Cats playing in a "dead rubber" match for just the second time in his 13 seasons in charge.

It was a vastly different Geelong line-up, with two debutants in Toby Conway and Ted Clohesy, and Shannon Neale and Rhys Stanley holding down the fort up forward in the absence of the injured Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins.

"We thought there were lots of things and reasons to be pleased with the performance. There were some signs that give us real optimism to what we can do in '24," Scott said.

Learn More 10:49

"There's always a silver lining when you're in that position, where you get to see some different players and expose some guys who wouldn't be otherwise able to force themselves into our team.

"Toby Conway hasn't been available all year, this has really been the first week he's been available, but that was exciting. Mitch Knevitt back into the team was exciting, (Ollie) Dempsey, (Oisin) Mullin has a future in front of him. Ted Clohesy coming into the team, he's performed really well this year in his first year.

"And the game itself, if we had have taken our chances earlier, we thought we were dominating the game, and it was really just late when we got fatigued."