WILL Gold Coast continue its winning streak in Darwin and hand Geelong a second straight loss? Three of our experts certainly think so.
Runaway leader Damian Barrett is the only one to pick Kuwarna this week in an upset over Collingwood at the MCG, while Sydney is an overwhelming favourite to sink Carlton.
And five teams, including a resurgent Western Bulldogs, have received no love from our tipsters.
Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).
*Note: We awarded a point for last week's draw between the Crows and Lions
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 17 points
Carlton
Kuwarna
Greater Western Sydney
Walyalup
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 60
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - 26 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Walyalup
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 7
Total: 56
SARAH OLLE
Gold Coast - 11 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Walyalup
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 56
CALLUM TWOMEY
Gold Coast - eight points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Walyalup
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 56
KANE CORNES
Geelong - seven points
Carlton
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Euro-Yroke
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 55
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - seven points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Euro-Yroke
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 55
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 10 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Walyalup
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 52
JOSH GABELICH
Gold Coast - four points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Euro-Yroke
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 52
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - eight points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Walyalup
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 52
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 25 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Euro-Yroke
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 50
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Walyalup
Brisbane
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Narrm
Last week: 4
Total: 50
TOTALS
Gold Coast 3-8 Geelong
Sydney 9-2 Carlton
Collingwood 10-1 Kuwarna
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Western Bulldogs
Euro-Yroke 4-7 Walyalup
Brisbane 11-0 Richmond
Essendon 11-0 North Melbourne
Yartapuulti 11-0 Hawthorn
Waalitj Marawar 0-11 Narrm