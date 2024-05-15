Our footy experts have made the call on round 10

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WILL Gold Coast continue its winning streak in Darwin and hand Geelong a second straight loss? Three of our experts certainly think so.

Runaway leader Damian Barrett is the only one to pick Kuwarna this week in an upset over Collingwood at the MCG, while Sydney is an overwhelming favourite to sink Carlton.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

And five teams, including a resurgent Western Bulldogs, have received no love from our tipsters.

Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

*Note: We awarded a point for last week's draw between the Crows and Lions

Check out all the R10 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 17 points

Carlton

Kuwarna

Greater Western Sydney

Walyalup

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 60

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 26 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Walyalup

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 7

Total: 56

SARAH OLLE

Gold Coast - 11 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Walyalup

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 56

CALLUM TWOMEY

Gold Coast - eight points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Walyalup

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 56

KANE CORNES

Geelong - seven points

Carlton

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Euro-Yroke

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 55

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - seven points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Euro-Yroke

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 55

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 10 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Walyalup

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 52

JOSH GABELICH

Gold Coast - four points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Euro-Yroke

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 52

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - eight points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Walyalup

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 52

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 25 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Euro-Yroke

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 50

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 22 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Walyalup

Brisbane

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Narrm

Last week: 4

Total: 50

TOTALS

Gold Coast 3-8 Geelong

Sydney 9-2 Carlton

Collingwood 10-1 Kuwarna

Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Western Bulldogs

Euro-Yroke 4-7 Walyalup

Brisbane 11-0 Richmond

Essendon 11-0 North Melbourne

Yartapuulti 11-0 Hawthorn

Waalitj Marawar 0-11 Narrm