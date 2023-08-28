Matt Crouch made the most of the final few weeks of the season, but is still waiting on a contract offer

Matt Crouch during the round 21 match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS only two months ago that Matt Crouch's time at West Lakes looked over and his AFL career hung in the balance after languishing in the SANFL for months.

The 28-year-old had spent more time playing out at Prospect Oval, Coopers Stadium and Noarlunga than at Adelaide Oval by late July.

But things have changed in the past six weeks.

Matthew Nicks changed his mind and rewarded Crouch for sustained dominance at SANFL level – he averaged 31.9 disposals and 6.5 clearances across 11 reserves games in 2023 – when Rory Laird was unavailable in late July.

And the Crows were rewarded.

Matt Crouch during the round 23 match between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Crouch has never had a problem finding the ball and had no trouble in the closing rounds of 2023. Only nine players averaged more disposals per game across the closing six rounds, with Crouch collecting more Sherrin than All-Australian candidates Marcus Bontempelli, Connor Rozee, Stephen Coniglio, Jai Newcombe and Christian Petracca.

Caleb Serong, Matt Rowell, Bontempelli and James Worpel were the only players who amassed more clearances in the final quarter of the 2023 home and away season, while Serong and Paddy Dow are the only two players to register more centre-square clearances.

The Ballarat product has also proven damaging on the scoreboard since returning, amassing 47 score involvements to be rated No.8 amongst midfielders, behind Bontempelli, Petracca, Zak Butters, Andrew Brayshaw, Coniglio, Adam Treloar and Rozee.

Midfielder (Rd 19-24) Disposals Ranking

Points Player Ratings Cont.

Poss Tackles Clearances Centre

Clearances Tom Green 35.8 129.8 20.3 17.5 5.8 7.2 3.8 Zak Butters 31.3 132.8 20.5 12.0 3.3 5.7 3.0 Caleb Serong 30.8 111.0 15.5 15.7 4.5 8.5 4.2 Rory Laird 30.4 119.4 10.1 12.8 8.6 8.6 2.8 Errol Gulden 30.3 112.2 14.2 10.3 4.5 4.5 1.5 Andrew Brayshaw 30.3 120.8 13.7 8.2 6.2 6.2 0.7 Sam Flanders 29.7 103.5 11.0 9.5 3.3 3.3 1.2 Luke Davies-Uniacke 29.5 122.8 17.5 14.5 4.5 4.5 3.2 Zach Merrett 29.3 119.2 17.6 10.3 6.0 6.0 2.7 Matt Crouch 29.2 107.8 15.5 12.3 5.5 5.5 3.3

It all started on a Sunday at the MCG in July. With Laird ruled out with a shoulder injury, Crouch breathed life into his career before holding his spot for the Showdown the following week, where the ball magnet polled the second most votes in the Showdown Medal behind Taylor Walker, after amassing 32 disposals, 15 contested possessions and 12 clearances against the Power.

Since then, the inside midfielder has been enormous every week, helping Adelaide remain alive until the goal umpire catastrophe against Sydney in round 23.

He collected a game-high 31 disposals, 11 contested possessions, seven tackles and seven score involvements in the win over Gold Coast in round 21, then he accumulated 33 disposals, 17 contested possessions, nine clearances and seven score involvements in the narrow loss to Brisbane at the Gabba.

Matt Crouch celebrates a goal during the round 21 match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Before finishing the season with 31 disposals, 12 contested possessions and six clearances against West Coast at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, Crouch collected 26 touches, 11 contested possessions and six clearances in the season-defining loss to the Swans.

Crouch is yet to receive an offer from Adelaide and may look for greater opportunity and security for 2024 and beyond.

The Victorian is settled in Adelaide with a young family and understood to be keen to remain at the club he has now represented on 143 occasions. Time will tell if the Malcolm Blight Medallist is still at the club next year. At the very least, he will be somewhere.