IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Fortune favours the brave: Coaches' big calls have paid off in 2023
- Bailey Smith's fading influence, and why he's a live chance to leave the Kennel
- CBA negotiations continue as AFLW season approaches
- Damo and Sarah make their Rising Star picks ahead of tonight's AFL Awards
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.