Who'll take out the Ron Evans Medal this year? Our experts have their say

Rising Star contenders, clockwise from left: Mitch Owens, Harry Sheezel, Jye Amiss, Will Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

CLASS, creativity, composure.

AFL.com.au reporters have decided that Harry Sheezel should win this year's AFL Rising Star award after a stellar debut season with North Melbourne. The No.3 draft pick excelled in an unfamiliar role to start his AFL career and racked up an all-time record for most disposals by a debutant.

But who finished behind Sheezel in the race?

See our reporters' votes below ahead of the winner being named on Wednesday night.

Callum Twomey

5 votes – Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

4 – Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3 – Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

2 – Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

1 – Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Why Sheezel should win: We shouldn't take for granted how good Sheezel has been from the moment he stepped onto an AFL field. He's done it largely in a foreign position at half-back – where he had never played before being thrown there ahead of round one for the Roos – and been a record-breaker in his debut season. His class, polish, smarts, creativity, consistency and impact across a full season gives him a slight edge over Ashcroft, who missed the last quarter of the season through injury, and Owens, who enjoyed an outstanding season with the Saints.

Riley Beveridge

5 votes – Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

4 – Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

3 – Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2 – Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

1 – Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Why Sheezel should win: There was genuine surprise when Sheezel lined up across half-back in North Melbourne's final intraclub match of the summer. Having never played there before that morning's scrimmage, he would go on to record the most prolific debut season of all time. He averaged 27 disposals, with his class and composure evident in a completely new role. The fact he finished the year by mixing in midfield and forward time, his more natural positions, showed the creativity and versatility that will define his career.

Mitch Owens celebrates kicking a goal during St Kilda's match against Sydney at the SCG in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Whiting

5 votes – Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

4 – Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

3 – Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

2 – Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

1 – Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Why Ashcroft should win: The No.2 pick from last year's draft fitted seamlessly into a top four midfield. Not only was Ashcroft right at home alongside Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage, he helped elevate their strengths with his excellent decision-making and ball-use in the forward half of the ground. The numbers are good (22 disposals a game, eight goals and 10 goal assists), but his impact is greater, evidenced by the few weeks it took the Lions to figure out his replacement following Ashcroft's season-ending knee injury.

Josh Gabelich

5 votes – Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

4 – Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3 – Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

2 – Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

1 – Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Why Sheezel should win: The sheer volume is one thing – 622 disposals at 27 per game – but doing it in a team that won only three games across 2023 and navigated another treacherous winter made Sheezel's debut season even more impressive. Introduced at half-back, rather than half-forward, the teenager looked composed and polished from the moment he collected 34 disposals in round one, before finishing with 12 hauls of 30 or more disposals.

Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Richmond in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Black

5 votes – Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

4 – Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

3 – Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

2 – Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

1 – Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Why Sheezel should win: The young North Melbourne star has simply had a fantastic season, consistently playing at a high level in an incredibly under-the-pump backline. He's seen more of the footy than he would have hoped, but has used it with precision out of defence, kickstarting the Roos' rebound. Ashcroft unfortunately gets bumped down the order of the big four due to games played.

Max Michalanney in action during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan Schmook

5 votes – Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

4 – Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

3 – Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2 – Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

1 – Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Why Amiss should win: Key forwards rarely win the Rising Star for a reason – it is incredibly hard to do what Amiss has done in 2023 and carry a forward line as a teenager. Amiss has drawn the best defenders and shown exceptional durability to play every game since round two and kick a team-high 41 goals (ranked No.15 in the AFL), and he's done it by relying on his craftiness, sticky hands, and accurate kicking. When he adds physical strength to that mix after a proper pre-season, look out.

Gemma Bastiani

5 votes - Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

4 - Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3 - Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

2 - Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

1 - Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Why Sheezel should win: In a struggling team with the weight of the world on his shoulders, Harry Sheezel remained cool, calm and collected throughout the season. Playing predominantly in the unfamiliar position of half-back, nothing seemed to phase last year's No.3 draft pick as he worked his way toward the most disposals in a debut year in history. Averaging 27 disposals and 5.2 rebounds across the season, Sheezel proved a maturity beyond his 18 years and is the kind of player around whom a side can rebuild.

TOTAL

32 – Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

25 – Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

21 – Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

19 – Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

3 – Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

2 – Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

1 – Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

1 – Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

1 - Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)