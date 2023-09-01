Player manager Paul Connors joined Gettable this week to talk about his star client, and much more

Bailey Smith poses for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' official team photo day at Whitten Oval on February 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith's manager is adamant the Western Bulldogs star will remain at the club next season, slamming suggestions that the midfielder is exploring a move elsewhere.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Paul Connors from Connors Sports Management reiterated Smith's intentions to see through his contract at the club and said he would definitely be playing for Luke Beveridge's side in 2024.

Smith, who is one of the game's budding superstars, has been linked with a move away from the Whitten Oval despite being contracted for next year following a tough season spent playing in multiple roles.

But Connors confirmed he wouldn't be leaving the club during the upcoming Trade Period and rubbished comments from ex-Hawthorn champion Jordan Lewis who questioned whether Smith was too focused on "lucrative" off-field commercial deals.

"He'll be at the Bulldogs," Connors said.

"I feel like the more we say it, the more people just don't listen. But he'll be at the Dogs. He'll get his body right, he's been a bit tired and sore. He'll go back, refresh and reset. He's looking forward to a big year. But he'll be there.

"I find some of the commentary astounding. I was listening to Jordan Lewis – and I love Jordan Lewis – but pick up the phone and ring. We're really harsh on our players. Do we want them to sit at home on their day off and play PlayStation or have no interests whatsoever outside of footy?

"For Bailey, we've been really careful. Yeah, we've got a wonderful partnership – not sponsorship, but partnership – with Cotton On. It's been great for both. Bailey goes down regularly to Cotton On and works in there on their design … why are we upset with that? It's not like he's out doing appearances at Knox shopping centre every second week.

"It absolutely drives me nuts and it gets my back up. He's handled it really well. He's a young man, he's playing a different role this year, he knows he wants to play better. No one works on their craft more.

"What are we saying? That he's not dedicated to his footy? If you're saying that, you've got absolutely no idea. If you're saying he's doing too much, I just don't understand the argument. I feel like it's tall poppy syndrome, which is just incredible. It just irks me."

A number of clubs, including Geelong, have already been linked with a potential move for Smith with Connors questioned on how and why the story has continued to simmer throughout the season.

"It's a snowball effect, isn't it?" Connors said.

"Someone writes something, someone says something, blah blah blah … it just goes on.

"We've had really good dialogue with the Bulldogs. I'm not sure it will matter what I say, because there'll be a lot of boredom. There's not a lot to talk about in this Trade Period. But we'll just shut up and go about our business and hopefully Bailey can have a good rest and have a good year for the Doggies next year."

Smith has played in a variety of roles this season, including across half-forward and on a wing, with his form plateauing slightly as a result of the 22-year-old being shifted out of his favoured midfield position.

"It's just adjusting," Connors said.

"I haven't got that technical with it. He would like to play more midfield time, like a lot of people. Everyone wants to be a midfielder. That's from under-14s, all the way through. You go to interleague and go, 'Who wants to play midfield?' Thirty hands get put up. At AFL level, we've got a few good players."