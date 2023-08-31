Liam Shiels is expected to play on in 2024

Liam Shiels and Alastair Clarkson after the R1 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN midfielder Liam Shiels is set to play on for a second season with North Melbourne and the 16th season of his career.

The 32-year-old joined the Kangaroos' rookie list during the pre-season supplemental selection period, linking up with new North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson, months after retiring following 255 games for Hawthorn.

Shiels played 16 of the first 18 games of 2023 before missing the final five games of the season due to a calf strain.

North Melbourne is finalising a one-year extension with Shiels' management, which is expected to be announced in September.

The three-time premiership Hawk has left a profound impact on the young midfield group at Arden Street, helping guide the club through a challenging season where Clarkson took a three-month break mid-season to focus on his mental and physical wellbeing, either side of a total of three wins for the season.

Liam Shiels kicks the ball during the R19 match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Aside from his on-field impact, Shiels has spent time working in the recruiting department alongside list boss Brady Rawlings, veteran recruiter Scott Clayton and national recruiting manager Will Thursfield.

Shiels will continue to increase his time in that area of the business across 2024 with an eye to transition into recruiting when he finally decides to retire for the second time.

North Melbourne is set to make up to a total of 10 or 11 list changes this off-season, following the retirements of former captain Jack Ziebell, two-time best and fairest winner Ben Cunnington and Aaron Hall in recent weeks.

The Kangaroos are expected to wait until after the Syd Barker Medal on September 16 before announcing any further list changes.