Fremantle's Nathan Wilson and Travis Colyer have been informed they will not be offered contracts next season

Travis Colyer and Nathan Wilson. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has delisted speedsters Travis Colyer and Nathan Wilson as it looks towards next season.

Colyer, a forward who joined the Dockers from Essendon in 2018, played 18 matches last year but did not make a senior appearance in 2023.

Wilson, a running defender who started his career at Greater Western Sydney, played just four senior games this year after managing just two last season.

Colyer, 32, has played 146 AFL games while Wilson, who turns 31 in January, has played 155 AFL games across his 12-season career.

The pair will continue to play for Peel Thunder until the end of the WAFL season.

"It's always a tough time of year in the football industry when decisions on our players' careers have to be made, and I'd like to thank both Nathan and Travis for their contributions to Fremantle for the past six and five years respectively," Dockers footy boss Peter Bell said.

"Their dedication to the club has never wavered, and this is no more evident in their decision to see the finals series out with Peel as they continue to impart their experience on their younger teammates.

"A fortnight ago when Tom Emmett made his debut, it was Travis who presented his jumper. It's a sign of how, even without playing an AFL game this year, Travis continued to have an impact as a leader and a key contributor to Tom's development.

"In addition, Nathan is proudly a product of the Peel Thunder Football Club, and nothing would make us prouder than to see him finish his time at Fremantle with a Thunder premiership."

The news comes after Freo wingman Liam Henry requested a trade earlier this week.

The Dockers have also delisted ruckman Eric Benning.