COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae is facing intense selection headaches ahead of Thursday night's qualifying final at the MCG, but the Magpies will face Melbourne with both Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox in the 23.

Cox was dropped after being substituted out of the round 20 loss to Carlton and spent a fortnight in the VFL, before breathing life back into his season when he excelled against Brisbane in round 23 after starting as the sub.

With six-time All-Australian Max Gawn standing in the way of a preliminary final berth, the Magpies will use a combination of Cameron and Cox against the Demons, just like they did in the King's Birthday clash and all three finals last September.

Speaking after Collingwood's main training session at the AIA Centre on Tuesday, McRae conceded the weather will be a factor in determining if one is used as the sub, with rain and hail forecast in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon and evening.

"I'm happy to declare that they will both play. In what capacity, whether one starts as the sub, I'm not sure. We'll work through that," McRae said.

"The best version of us over the last 18 months is having both of them at their best. We like to think that will get that against Melbourne on Thursday night."

Collingwood will regain Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy on Thursday night after the key defenders proved their fitness during the pre-finals bye period. Moore missed the final two games of the home and away season due to a low-grade hamstring strain, while Murphy didn't face Essendon due to a corked glute.

With Beau McCreery also available after serving a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle – Nick Daicos is the only first-choice player unavailable due to injury – McRae and his match committee will face some challenging decisions when they pick a team on Wednesday.

Recruits Billy Frampton and Oleg Markov have well and truly exceeded expectations in 2023, Fin Macrae came in as sub in round 24, Jack Ginnivan demanded a spot after a stellar showing against Essendon while Will Hoskin-Elliott has rarely missed a game across seven seasons at the Magpies. But the Magpies' improved depth this year will result in two or three unlucky players this week.

"I've slept on a couple of magnets, not sure which way we're going to go. I've been debating and analysing who fits in and why," McRae said.

"I think the reality is we will pick a team that we think can beat Melbourne. That's what we're setting ourselves up for and working our way towards.

"We've got guys that have played great footy of late and some guys that have great bodies of work. I think it will be little match-up things, little system things and what does the team need to give us a spark in certain places. We've got some headaches in front of us."

Brownlow Medal contender Daicos has run out of time to prove his fitness in time for the first final after suffering a hairline fracture in his knee against Hawthorn in round 21.

The 20-year-old ran for the first time on Sunday but wasn't out on the track for main training on Tuesday, with the Magpies to build up his workload in the back half of this week with the aim of having the All-Australian available for selection in the second final.

"He ran well on Sunday and we were all excited to see that step forward," McRae said.

"The plan is for him to train tomorrow, so give him a couple of days off and recover from that, then take the next step, which is exciting to think that he is progressing well."