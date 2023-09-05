Brisbane's co-captain says he expected to be left out of the All-Australian team, but believes criticism of his ability to handle a tag is unwarranted

Lachie Neale speaks to the media on September 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale is playing with a chip on his shoulder this September, admitting he's taken note of those who have doubted his ability this year.

In a frank press conference on Tuesday morning, Brisbane's co-captain bit back at questions over his ability to handle a tag, saying he welcomed opposition attention and was ready for anything they threw at him or the Lions.

On the back of another stellar season in which he led the AFL for clearances and was third for winning contested possessions, Neale was a notable absentee from the All-Australian team that was announced last week, conceding he knew his omission was coming a month ago.

"I understand those teams and how hard they are to crack into, there's some superstar players around the competition," Neale said.

"I still feel like I've made a really strong contribution to the team this year.

"I probably knew a month out when (All-Australian selectors) Cornesy (Kane Cornes) and Bucks (Nathan Buckley) said I wasn't in very good form, so I probably knew I was going to miss out a month ago.

"I've been around long enough to not let those decisions and accolades affect me going forward and my mindset."

Cornes, along with co-host David King, critiqued Neale's form on radio after a late-season Lions win over Fremantle, citing the 2020 Brownlow medallist as the 284th-ranked player in the competition over the previous month based on Champion Data statistics.

Buckley also questioned Neale's work-rate during the win over the Dockers, pointing to some strong running from his opponent Hayden Young.

Neale finished fifth in the AFL Coaches Association MVP Award and although he was dealing with some "bumps and bruises" late in the season, felt he was an integral part to the midfield that had the best clearance differential in the competition.

He admitted the external commentary occasionally played a role in his motivation.

"When you get to my age and my experience you take little pieces of different things, not necessarily media driven, to find motivation and keep you going," he said.

"I've done it in the past where you pick up on a thing and you might be grinding in a two-hour session in pre-season, and it just triggers you to keep going.

"(Do I) keep receipts? Sometimes."

The three-time All-Australian has certainly taken note of the criticism around his production when tagged, including from the above commentators.

When asked about how he might approach being tagged against Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday night, like he was in the round 20 contest against Gold Coast where Touk Miller kept him to 17 disposals, Neale was direct.

"It's interesting. Have you seen our games the last couple of weeks? Do you reckon I got any attention in those games?

"I could have handled that day better (against the Suns) for sure. But I find it pretty funny (when the) media say that if you shut me down, Brisbane are going to lose.

"I get attention most weeks and when I perform badly it gets reflected that way, whereas nothing gets said when we do well as a team or I go alright.

"I feel like I'm ready for anything. I've dealt with it for a long time now.

"You have those days where you're a bit off, which I was against Gold Coast. But I feel like I'm ready for whatever teams throw at me and us.

"I've had games where I've been down and been tagged and we won by 10 goals. I'm confident in whatever happens."

Neale said the Lions are wary of Port after Ken Hinkley's team embarrassed them in the opening round of the season.

He had high praise for the midfield of Zak Butters, Connor Rozee, Jason Horne-Francis, Ollie Wines and Willem Drew.

"That mix of power and speed in there is probably the best in the comp," he said.

"One of, if not the best midfields in the comp. It's a great challenge for our guys."