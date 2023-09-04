Daniel Rich ahead of Brisbane's clash with Fremantle in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Daniel Rich has confirmed his retirement at the end of this season and has not given up hope on a fairytale ending.

Rich has forged a career as one of the game's best defenders after being taken by the Lions with pick No.7 in the 2008 AFL Draft, claiming All-Australian honours in 2021 along with the Rising Star and AFLPA Best First Year Player award in 2009, and a Michael Tuck Medal in 2013.

The 33-year-old made the announcement to his teammates on Monday as they prepare for Saturday night's home qualifying final against Port Adelaide.

"It's been a pretty crazy journey with plenty of ups and downs, I have met so many amazing people and close friends who I appreciate so much, and I love this club," Rich said.

"I am proud to call myself a one-club player and I am proud that I have been a small part in turning things around over the recent years at the Lions."

Rich has played 275 games and is a well-respected figure at Brisbane, but he has only managed seven appearances this season and his last senior match was in round 13.

He looms as a hard-luck story of the finals series, given coach Chris Fagan said last month that he would probably struggle for a senior recall because he had missed so much football.

"It's been a frustrating year that's for sure, but it is what it is and all I can do is be the best teammate and person I can be to make the group and club better in any way possible," he said.

"There's still plenty of time to go in this season, so I will work hard and be ready if needed, but if not, I will do my bit to support the boys and to be part of the story whether I am out there or not because this club means so much to me.

Brisbane chief executive Greg Swann paid tribute to Rich following the veteran's announcement.

"There's no doubt that when people think of the Brisbane Lions, Daniel Rich is one of the main players they think of and that's one of the best compliments you could have," he said.

"'Richy' has had a career most players would envy, and he has given so much to the Brisbane Lions Football Club both on and off the field."

Lions footy manager Danny Daly further praised Rich – a player he shares an extra tight bond with.

"It's near impossible to find the words that give 'Richy' the credit he deserves for what he has achieved individually and for what he has given to this club," he said.