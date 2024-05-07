Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Marcus Bontempelli after the Western Bulldogs' loss to Hawthorn in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round nine.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

Damo is back in the house after being unavailable last week, where was he?

Weekend Takeaways

Western Bulldogs in focus, is there reason to panic?

Tom Hawkins will equal Joel Selwood's games record on Friday night

The AFL takes a united stand against gender-based violence

What could the Met Gala possibly have to do with the AFL?

What are you looking forward to this weekend?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.