Wayne Milera Knee Season
Nick Murray Knee 3-4 weeks
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 7-9 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Pedlar sought surgical opinions after suffering a dislocated shoulder and will now continue training and pushing for selection shortly. The Crows said he has excellent power and range in the shoulder and is doing a lot of strength work. Thilthorpe is out of his knee brace and progressing well. – Nathan Schmook

Cal Ah Chee  Hamstring Test
Noah Answerth Concussion 1 week
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Zac Bailey Ankle 2-3 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Knee 1 week
Deven Robertson Shoulder 2 weeks
Brandon Starcevich Calf 4-5 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Devastating news for the Lions with confirmation of season-ending injuries for McCarthy and Gardiner. Starcevich will also be unavailable until after the mid-season bye, while Cal Ah Chee (hamstring) is available after missing two matches. – Michael Whiting

Matt Carroll Groin 3-5 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Lachie Fogarty Wrist 2-4 weeks
Caleb Marchbank Back Test
Jack Martin Hamstring Test
Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test
Jesse Motlop Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Adam Saad Hamstring 3 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Zac Williams Glute Test
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Marchbank, McGovern and Williams could feature this weekend in a massive boost to their beleaguered backline. Martin will also undergo a fitness test and could return at either AFL or VFL level. – Riley Beveridge

Jordan De Goey  Groin 1 week
Josh Eyre Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Tew Jiath Ankle 2-3 weeks
Beau McCreery Concussion 1-2 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Tom Mitchell Appendix 1 week
Oscar Steene Toe 11 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood will be without De Goey and Mitchell for another week, but both midfielders are expected to be available by round 10. Mihocek could miss three games with a hamstring strain. McCreery is in concussion protocols, while Jiath suffered a syndesmosis injury in the VFL. Josh Gabelich

Kaine Baldwin Foot 6 weeks
Jye Caldwell Calf Test
Sam Draper Knee Test
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Jye Menzie Shoulder Test
Zach Reid Hamstring Test
Jordan Ridley Quad 1-2 weeks
Will Setterfield Knee 2-3 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Midfielder Caldwell and ruckman Draper will need to pass fitness tests if they are to face the Giants on Saturday. Reid and Menzie are also in the frame to return to action this weekend. – Dejan Kalinic

Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 6-7 weeks
Sean Darcy Calf Test
Odin Jones Elbow Test
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 11-13 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC
Ethan Stanley Ankle TBC
Sam Switkowski Concussion Test
Conrad Williams Foot Test
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Darcy suffered low-level calf tightness against Richmond and the Dockers will plan for him to play this week. Switkowski needs to get through contact training this week and recover well to emerge from concussion protocols. O'Driscoll has suffered a reoccurrence of his previous knee injury and will consult a specialist, as will Stanley to determine a recovery plan from an ankle issue. – Nathan Schmook

Tanner Bruhn Shoulder Test
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Mitch Edwards Back 2-3 weeks
Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1-2 week
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Bruhn is a chance to face the Power on Friday night despite being subbed out of the loss to Melbourne last weekend with a sore shoulder. Dangerfield remains up to a month away as he works back from his second hamstring strain of the season, while youngsters James Willis (illness) and Phoenix Foster (concussion) are available to return to play. – Michael Rogers

Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 8 weeks
Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 5 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 11 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Faulkhead missed Sunday's VFL QClash against Brisbane and has already undergone surgery after injuring himself the previous week. Rosas Jnr was moving well at training last week, doing some change of direction running at reasonable pace, but is still a long way off getting to top speed. – Michael Whiting

Callum Brown Suspension Round 13
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 6 weeks
Tom Green Ankle Test
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad Indefinite
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring 3 weeks
Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have cleared Stephen Coniglio (knee) for a return this weekend, while there are hopes that Green will pass a fitness test after he avoided any major damage. However, Brown is suspended for the next three matches while Cumming has suffered a setback in his return and will miss another substantial period. – Riley Beveridge

James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mabior Chol Wrist 1-2 weeks
Henry Hustwaite Concussion 1 week
Mitch Lewis Knee 1-2 weeks
Will McCabe Back 5-7 weeks
Ned Reeves Hand 1-2 weeks
James Sicily Shoulder/ankle Test
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Chol will miss at least another week due to a ligament injury in his wrist, while Lewis has also been ruled out again. Reeves has undergone hand surgery. Luke Breust is available for the first time since round three, while James Sicily will need to prove his fitness on Thursday after dislocating his shoulder and hurting his ankle on Sunday. Denver Grainger-Barras and Changkuoth Jiath are also available and likely to return via the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

Jake Melksham Knee 5-7 weeks
Christian Salem Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Josh Schache Achilles Test
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-3 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Jake Bowey is available for selection after eight weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. Salem (hamstring) is also nearing a return, which could come as early as next week. Schache missed the weekend's VFL match with Achilles soreness and will face a fitness test ahead of this week's game. - Alison O'Connor 

Jackson Archer Ankle Test
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks
Hamish Free  Concussion 1 week
Brayden George  Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Knee/hamstring 7-8 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos suffered a further blow with a return date for Logue pushed back due to a hamstring injury he suffered while recovering from his ACL problem. Dawson remains a couple of weeks away as well, while Archer will face a fitness test later this week. George is a fortnight away, while Free is set for another week on the sidelines due to suffering multiple concussions this season. – Riley Beveridge

Aliir Aliir  Concussion Test
Mitch Georgiades Knee Test
Hugh Jackson Hip 5-7 weeks
Lachie Jones Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Trent McKenzie Quad 1-2 weeks
Quinton Narkle Foot 2-4 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Connor Rozee Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Ivan Soldo  Knee 3-4 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Aliir and Georgiades are both expected to be available to face Geelong. In good news for Port, young forward Ollie Lord is set to make his return to football after fracturing his tibia during the pre-season. Port says Rozee and Jones have suffered "low grade" hamstring strains. – Michael Whiting

Noah Balta Knee Test
Jacob Bauer Hamstring Test
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Hamstring Test
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Dion Prestia Hamstring Test
Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks
Tim Taranto Wrist 4-6 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury list could be as (comparatively) short as eight by the end of the week, with a host of important players earmarked for tests. Prestia hasn't played since round one, while Bauer is set to make his VFL return for his first game of the year. It remains to be seen if Graham's hamstring issue only sidelines him for one week. – Sarah Black

Matt Allison Ankle Test
Dan Butler Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Hunter Clark Knee Test
Brad Crouch Knee 2-3 weeks
Olli Hotton Ankle 2-3 weeks
Jack Higgins Suspension Round 11
James Van Es Ankle TBC
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Liam Henry will be available for the first time since suffering a hamstring strain against Collingwood back in round two. Clark and Allison have both avoided more serious injuries after not finishing the Sandringham game on Sunday. Clark is expected to be available this weekend after hurting his knee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

Harry Arnold Back 5-6 weeks
Indhi Kirk Concussion Test
Tom McCartin Concussion 1 week
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 8-10 weeks
Sam Reid Quad/foot TBC
Angus Sheldrick Concussion 1 week
Corey Warner Ankle 2 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

McCartin has recovered well after being subbed out against GWS but has entered concussion protocols and will miss Friday night's game against Fremantle. The rest of the squad pulled up well from the Giants game, although a six-day break and the trip west limits recovery time. Mills suffered a calf injury while running last week and won't be available until the final part of the regular season. Reid is expected to start running next week after experiencing pain in his foot, but his return to play is yet to be determined. – Martin Smith

Oscar Allen Knee 3-5 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-5 weeks
Matt Flynn Knee 2-3 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Callum Jamieson Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Noah Long Knee TBC
Zane Trew Concussion Test
Jake Waterman  Concussion 1-2 weeks
Elliot Yeo Groin TBC
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Waterman suffered concussion late in the Eagles' loss to Essendon and has entered protocols, with a minor hamstring issue as well. The club hopes Yeo's groin injury is minor, with the pain much lower compared to his past issues. The club was yet to confirm details of Long's knee injury on Tuesday afternoon but feared the worst. – Nathan Schmook

Nick Coffield Shoulder 5-7 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion Indefinite
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Cody Weightman  Elbow 6-8 weeks
Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering another concussion in Sunday’s loss to Hawthorn, entering the protocols for the second time in a month and the fourth time in under a year. Weightman is still at least six weeks away from returning from elbow surgery..  Josh Gabelich