|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Pedlar sought surgical opinions after suffering a dislocated shoulder and will now continue training and pushing for selection shortly. The Crows said he has excellent power and range in the shoulder and is doing a lot of strength work. Thilthorpe is out of his knee brace and progressing well. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cal Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|Test
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|1 week
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Bailey
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|1 week
|Deven Robertson
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Devastating news for the Lions with confirmation of season-ending injuries for McCarthy and Gardiner. Starcevich will also be unavailable until after the mid-season bye, while Cal Ah Chee (hamstring) is available after missing two matches. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Fogarty
|Wrist
|2-4 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Back
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Glute
|Test
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful that Marchbank, McGovern and Williams could feature this weekend in a massive boost to their beleaguered backline. Martin will also undergo a fitness test and could return at either AFL or VFL level. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|1 week
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tew Jiath
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Appendix
|1 week
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|11 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood will be without De Goey and Mitchell for another week, but both midfielders are expected to be available by round 10. Mihocek could miss three games with a hamstring strain. McCreery is in concussion protocols, while Jiath suffered a syndesmosis injury in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Jye Caldwell
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Draper
|Knee
|Test
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Menzie
|Shoulder
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Midfielder Caldwell and ruckman Draper will need to pass fitness tests if they are to face the Giants on Saturday. Reid and Menzie are also in the frame to return to action this weekend. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Calf
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Elbow
|Test
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|11-13 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|TBC
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|TBC
|Sam Switkowski
|Concussion
|Test
|Conrad Williams
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Darcy suffered low-level calf tightness against Richmond and the Dockers will plan for him to play this week. Switkowski needs to get through contact training this week and recover well to emerge from concussion protocols. O'Driscoll has suffered a reoccurrence of his previous knee injury and will consult a specialist, as will Stanley to determine a recovery plan from an ankle issue. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Shoulder
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Oli Wiltshire
|Thumb
|1-2 week
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Bruhn is a chance to face the Power on Friday night despite being subbed out of the loss to Melbourne last weekend with a sore shoulder. Dangerfield remains up to a month away as he works back from his second hamstring strain of the season, while youngsters James Willis (illness) and Phoenix Foster (concussion) are available to return to play. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oskar Faulkhead
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|11 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Faulkhead missed Sunday's VFL QClash against Brisbane and has already undergone surgery after injuring himself the previous week. Rosas Jnr was moving well at training last week, doing some change of direction running at reasonable pace, but is still a long way off getting to top speed. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Brown
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Tom Green
|Ankle
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|Indefinite
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants have cleared Stephen Coniglio (knee) for a return this weekend, while there are hopes that Green will pass a fitness test after he avoided any major damage. However, Brown is suspended for the next three matches while Cumming has suffered a setback in his return and will miss another substantial period. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mabior Chol
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Henry Hustwaite
|Concussion
|1 week
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Will McCabe
|Back
|5-7 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|James Sicily
|Shoulder/ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Chol will miss at least another week due to a ligament injury in his wrist, while Lewis has also been ruled out again. Reeves has undergone hand surgery. Luke Breust is available for the first time since round three, while James Sicily will need to prove his fitness on Thursday after dislocating his shoulder and hurting his ankle on Sunday. Denver Grainger-Barras and Changkuoth Jiath are also available and likely to return via the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Schache
|Achilles
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Jake Bowey is available for selection after eight weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. Salem (hamstring) is also nearing a return, which could come as early as next week. Schache missed the weekend's VFL match with Achilles soreness and will face a fitness test ahead of this week's game. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Ankle
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Kallan Dawson
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|1 week
|Brayden George
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee/hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos suffered a further blow with a return date for Logue pushed back due to a hamstring injury he suffered while recovering from his ACL problem. Dawson remains a couple of weeks away as well, while Archer will face a fitness test later this week. George is a fortnight away, while Free is set for another week on the sidelines due to suffering multiple concussions this season. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aliir Aliir
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Test
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|5-7 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Quinton Narkle
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Aliir and Georgiades are both expected to be available to face Geelong. In good news for Port, young forward Ollie Lord is set to make his return to football after fracturing his tibia during the pre-season. Port says Rozee and Jones have suffered "low grade" hamstring strains. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Knee
|Test
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Richmond's injury list could be as (comparatively) short as eight by the end of the week, with a host of important players earmarked for tests. Prestia hasn't played since round one, while Bauer is set to make his VFL return for his first game of the year. It remains to be seen if Graham's hamstring issue only sidelines him for one week. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Ankle
|Test
|Dan Butler
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Higgins
|Suspension
|Round 11
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Liam Henry will be available for the first time since suffering a hamstring strain against Collingwood back in round two. Clark and Allison have both avoided more serious injuries after not finishing the Sandringham game on Sunday. Clark is expected to be available this weekend after hurting his knee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|5-6 weeks
|Indhi Kirk
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|1 week
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|8-10 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Quad/foot
|TBC
|Angus Sheldrick
|Concussion
|1 week
|Corey Warner
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
McCartin has recovered well after being subbed out against GWS but has entered concussion protocols and will miss Friday night's game against Fremantle. The rest of the squad pulled up well from the Giants game, although a six-day break and the trip west limits recovery time. Mills suffered a calf injury while running last week and won't be available until the final part of the regular season. Reid is expected to start running next week after experiencing pain in his foot, but his return to play is yet to be determined. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|TBC
|Zane Trew
|Concussion
|Test
|Jake Waterman
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Waterman suffered concussion late in the Eagles' loss to Essendon and has entered protocols, with a minor hamstring issue as well. The club hopes Yeo's groin injury is minor, with the pain much lower compared to his past issues. The club was yet to confirm details of Long's knee injury on Tuesday afternoon but feared the worst. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: May 7, 2024
Early prognosis
Liberatore will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering another concussion in Sunday’s loss to Hawthorn, entering the protocols for the second time in a month and the fourth time in under a year. Weightman is still at least six weeks away from returning from elbow surgery.. – Josh Gabelich