Darcy Gardiner is helped off the ground during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Wayne Milera Knee Season Nick Murray Knee 3-4 weeks Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder 2-3 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee 7-9 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Pedlar sought surgical opinions after suffering a dislocated shoulder and will now continue training and pushing for selection shortly. The Crows said he has excellent power and range in the shoulder and is doing a lot of strength work. Thilthorpe is out of his knee brace and progressing well. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cal Ah Chee Hamstring Test Noah Answerth Concussion 1 week Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Zac Bailey Ankle 2-3 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Knee 1 week Deven Robertson Shoulder 2 weeks Brandon Starcevich Calf 4-5 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Devastating news for the Lions with confirmation of season-ending injuries for McCarthy and Gardiner. Starcevich will also be unavailable until after the mid-season bye, while Cal Ah Chee (hamstring) is available after missing two matches. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin 3-5 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Lachie Fogarty Wrist 2-4 weeks Caleb Marchbank Back Test Jack Martin Hamstring Test Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Jesse Motlop Hamstring 1-2 weeks Adam Saad Hamstring 3 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Zac Williams Glute Test Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Marchbank, McGovern and Williams could feature this weekend in a massive boost to their beleaguered backline. Martin will also undergo a fitness test and could return at either AFL or VFL level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Groin 1 week Josh Eyre Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tew Jiath Ankle 2-3 weeks Beau McCreery Concussion 1-2 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tom Mitchell Appendix 1 week Oscar Steene Toe 11 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood will be without De Goey and Mitchell for another week, but both midfielders are expected to be available by round 10. Mihocek could miss three games with a hamstring strain. McCreery is in concussion protocols, while Jiath suffered a syndesmosis injury in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 6 weeks Jye Caldwell Calf Test Sam Draper Knee Test Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Jye Menzie Shoulder Test Zach Reid Hamstring Test Jordan Ridley Quad 1-2 weeks Will Setterfield Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Midfielder Caldwell and ruckman Draper will need to pass fitness tests if they are to face the Giants on Saturday. Reid and Menzie are also in the frame to return to action this weekend. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 6-7 weeks Sean Darcy Calf Test Odin Jones Elbow Test Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 11-13 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC Ethan Stanley Ankle TBC Sam Switkowski Concussion Test Conrad Williams Foot Test Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Darcy suffered low-level calf tightness against Richmond and the Dockers will plan for him to play this week. Switkowski needs to get through contact training this week and recover well to emerge from concussion protocols. O'Driscoll has suffered a reoccurrence of his previous knee injury and will consult a specialist, as will Stanley to determine a recovery plan from an ankle issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Shoulder Test Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 3-5 weeks Mitch Edwards Back 2-3 weeks Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1-2 week Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Bruhn is a chance to face the Power on Friday night despite being subbed out of the loss to Melbourne last weekend with a sore shoulder. Dangerfield remains up to a month away as he works back from his second hamstring strain of the season, while youngsters James Willis (illness) and Phoenix Foster (concussion) are available to return to play. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 8 weeks Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 5 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 11 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Faulkhead missed Sunday's VFL QClash against Brisbane and has already undergone surgery after injuring himself the previous week. Rosas Jnr was moving well at training last week, doing some change of direction running at reasonable pace, but is still a long way off getting to top speed. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Brown Suspension Round 13 Isaac Cumming Hamstring 6 weeks Tom Green Ankle Test Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad Indefinite Braydon Preuss Hamstring 3 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have cleared Stephen Coniglio (knee) for a return this weekend, while there are hopes that Green will pass a fitness test after he avoided any major damage. However, Brown is suspended for the next three matches while Cumming has suffered a setback in his return and will miss another substantial period. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mabior Chol Wrist 1-2 weeks Henry Hustwaite Concussion 1 week Mitch Lewis Knee 1-2 weeks Will McCabe Back 5-7 weeks Will McCabe Back 5-7 weeks Ned Reeves Hand 1-2 weeks James Sicily Shoulder/ankle Test Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Chol will miss at least another week due to a ligament injury in his wrist, while Lewis has also been ruled out again. Reeves has undergone hand surgery. Luke Breust is available for the first time since round three, while James Sicily will need to prove his fitness on Thursday after dislocating his shoulder and hurting his ankle on Sunday. Denver Grainger-Barras and Changkuoth Jiath are also available and likely to return via the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Melksham Knee 5-7 weeks Christian Salem Hamstring 1-2 weeks Josh Schache Achilles Test Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-3 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Jake Bowey is available for selection after eight weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. Salem (hamstring) is also nearing a return, which could come as early as next week. Schache missed the weekend's VFL match with Achilles soreness and will face a fitness test ahead of this week's game. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Ankle Test Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks Hamish Free Concussion 1 week Brayden George Shoulder 2-3 weeks Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Knee/hamstring 7-8 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos suffered a further blow with a return date for Logue pushed back due to a hamstring injury he suffered while recovering from his ACL problem. Dawson remains a couple of weeks away as well, while Archer will face a fitness test later this week. George is a fortnight away, while Free is set for another week on the sidelines due to suffering multiple concussions this season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Concussion Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Test Hugh Jackson Hip 5-7 weeks Lachie Jones Hamstring 1-2 weeks Trent McKenzie Quad 1-2 weeks Quinton Narkle Foot 2-4 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Connor Rozee Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Aliir and Georgiades are both expected to be available to face Geelong. In good news for Port, young forward Ollie Lord is set to make his return to football after fracturing his tibia during the pre-season. Port says Rozee and Jones have suffered "low grade" hamstring strains. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Knee Test Jacob Bauer Hamstring Test Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Hamstring Test Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 6-8 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks Tim Taranto Wrist 4-6 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury list could be as (comparatively) short as eight by the end of the week, with a host of important players earmarked for tests. Prestia hasn't played since round one, while Bauer is set to make his VFL return for his first game of the year. It remains to be seen if Graham's hamstring issue only sidelines him for one week. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Ankle Test Dan Butler Hamstring 2-3 weeks Hunter Clark Knee Test Brad Crouch Knee 2-3 weeks Olli Hotton Ankle 2-3 weeks Jack Higgins Suspension Round 11 James Van Es Ankle TBC Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Liam Henry will be available for the first time since suffering a hamstring strain against Collingwood back in round two. Clark and Allison have both avoided more serious injuries after not finishing the Sandringham game on Sunday. Clark is expected to be available this weekend after hurting his knee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 5-6 weeks Indhi Kirk Concussion Test Tom McCartin Concussion 1 week Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 8-10 weeks Sam Reid Quad/foot TBC Angus Sheldrick Concussion 1 week Corey Warner Ankle 2 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

McCartin has recovered well after being subbed out against GWS but has entered concussion protocols and will miss Friday night's game against Fremantle. The rest of the squad pulled up well from the Giants game, although a six-day break and the trip west limits recovery time. Mills suffered a calf injury while running last week and won't be available until the final part of the regular season. Reid is expected to start running next week after experiencing pain in his foot, but his return to play is yet to be determined. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 3-5 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-5 weeks Matt Flynn Knee 2-3 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Callum Jamieson Hamstring 3-4 weeks Noah Long Knee TBC Zane Trew Concussion Test Jake Waterman Concussion 1-2 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Waterman suffered concussion late in the Eagles' loss to Essendon and has entered protocols, with a minor hamstring issue as well. The club hopes Yeo's groin injury is minor, with the pain much lower compared to his past issues. The club was yet to confirm details of Long's knee injury on Tuesday afternoon but feared the worst. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 5-7 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion Indefinite Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Cody Weightman Elbow 6-8 weeks Updated: May 7, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering another concussion in Sunday’s loss to Hawthorn, entering the protocols for the second time in a month and the fourth time in under a year. Weightman is still at least six weeks away from returning from elbow surgery.. – Josh Gabelich