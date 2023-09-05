Jade Gresham, Hunter Clark and Nick Coffield are among of handful of St Kilda players who remain unsigned as the season draws to a close

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA is this week in the unusual position of hosting a home elimination final with a big batch of players who remain unsigned and with futures unclear heading into the off-season.

The Saints' strong start to the year with four straight wins changed expectations about their possibilities in 2023 and they have remained in the top-eight all campaign, clinching sixth spot and a knockout clash against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

But it comes with a backdrop of a fascinating period for the Saints whenever their September ends, with a number of senior regulars without deals beyond this season and clubs also considering contracted players.

It is a dual reality of Ross Lyon's year of discovery back in charge of the Saints: that the club has exceeded plans whilst simultaneously working out its next moves and who it believes will take them there.

Jade Gresham's future remains strongly on the agenda, with the Saints' restricted free agent taking time to mull his call.

Rival clubs have linked Essendon, Hawthorn and Richmond as potential landing spots if he decides his future is away from St Kilda, with Gresham having put off a call until the end of the season.

A move away from the Saints would not be expected to trigger a band one free agency compensation pick as St Kilda works through increasing its draft hand.

A year after he was close to joining North Melbourne in the 2022 trade period, Hunter Clark is out of contract after playing 18 games so far this season, while his fellow top-10 pick from the 2017 draft – Nick Coffield – hasn't played at AFL level this year after battling soft-tissue injuries and is out of contract as well.

Coffield, a running half-back, last played for the Saints in 2021 before his knee reconstruction at the start of last season but has interest from clubs, including Brisbane, as he weighs his future.

Nick Coffield marks the ball during St Kilda's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jimmy Webster, Ryan Byrnes and Liam Stocker also remain without contracts beyond this season, having played for the Saints in their most recent clash in round 24 against the Lions, while clubs have also been considering plays for contracted Saints in and out of the senior line-up.

Forward Tim Membrey has attracted interest across the season with a year to run on his St Kilda deal, while Jack Billings has two years to run on his deal with the club but is up for grabs. His manager Paul Connors told AFL.com.au's Gettable last week that clubs aren't doing their job if they haven't been enquiring about Billings, who has had an injury-hit past two years. Ben Paton, who is also signed for next year, is another who could attract interest after being out of the Saints' line-up since round 15.

Unrestricted free agent Dan McKenzie has been sidelined by ongoing calf injuries through the season and hasn't signed for next year, while Tom Highmore and Tom Campbell are also among the Saints out-of-contract heading into the off-season.

It leaves the Saints with plenty of balls in the air as they head into their first final in Victoria since 2011 – and then beyond.