Nathan Schmook breaks down every top-eight team's statistical strengths and weaknesses ahead of the first week of finals

Harry Himmelberg, Jack Crisp, Zak Butters, Nick Blakey. Pictures: AFL Photos

EVERY 2023 finalist has relied on at least three key strengths that they rank among the top four in, but there is also a weakness in each of them that coaches will be trying to exploit over the next month.

Brisbane will rely on its outstanding turnover game, while Carlton's ball-winning and stoppage game will remain its strength through September. Collingwood's ball-movement, Greater Western Sydney's pressure, and Melbourne's defence will also be key attributes in big finals.

With the help of Champion Data, we identify every top-eight team's three biggest statistical strengths from 2023, and their main weakness, ahead of a huge opening week of finals.

Collingwood v Melbourne, qualifying final

Collingwood

STRENGTHS: The Magpies' ball movement is among their many weapons, generating an inside 50 from 32.2 per cent of their defensive half chains and scoring from 13.8 per cent of their defensive half chains (both ranked No.1). They are also among the best pressure teams, leading the League for pressure rating differential this season and applying a pressure factor of 182. While some teams collapse to apply pressure before a clearance but get caught on the outside, the Magpies lead the AFL for applying pressure before and after a clearance. They have a balanced game in terms of score sources, ranking No.3 for points from turnover differential (+11.2) and No.2 for points from clearance differential (+8.7).

WEAKNESS: Collingwood's weakness leading into finals has been ball-winning, losing the contested possession count by 8.7 per game (ranked No.16) and the groundball gets differential by 12 (No.17) since round 17.

Taylor Adams tackles Dyson Heppell during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne

STRENGTHS: The Demons remain among the best defensive teams in the AFL, ranking No.2 for points conceded (72.2) and No.1 for scores conceded per opposition inside 50. Defending transition is a key and the Demons have allowed their opposition to generate an inside 50 from just 24 per cent of defensive-half chains, and a score from just 9.1 per cent (both ranked No.1). With a strong turnover game, the Demons have scored 53.1 points a game from turnover this season and conceded the fewest points from turnover of any side (41.1 per game).

WEAKNESS: Melbourne's weakness is its kicking, recording a kicking efficiency of just 63.9 per cent (ranked No.17). The 2021 premier's kick rating of -3.5 per cent for kicks going into the forward 50 ranks last.

Learn More 01:45

Carlton v Sydney, elimination final

Carlton

STRENGTHS: It's no secret that the Blues are one of the best stoppage teams in the AFL and the gold standard for contested ball-winning. Over 2023 they have won the contested possession count by 10.1 a game (No.1) and lead the League groundball gets differential (+5.5 a game). Michael Voss's team has also excelled in turning clearances into scores, ranking No.1 for points from clearance differential (+11.8). Defensively, the Blues have conceded just 73.8 points a game (No.4) and conceded a score from just 40.6 per cent of opposition entries (No.3).

WEAKNESS: The Blues' weakness is at the other end of the ground when it comes to conversion. They have kicked a goal from just 22.4 percent of their own inside 50s (No.12), paying the price for a shot at goal accuracy of just 46.6 per cent (No.14), albeit this has improved in the second half of the season.

George Hewett runs with the ball under pressure from Tom Sparrow (left) and Alex Neal-Bullen during the match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney

STRENGTHS: The Swans remain the AFL's pressure kings, ranking No.1 for pressure applied for the third straight season (189) and leading the League for pressure applied in their defensive 50 and defensive midfield. It has allowed them to defend opposition ball movement well, conceding an inside 50 from just 16.8 per cent of their opposition's defensive 50 chains (No.3) and a score from just 6.0 per cent (No.1). Offensively, the Swans scored 52.8 points a game from turnovers and had a point from turnover differential of +8.1, ranking No.5. The team ranked top three for this measure in both 2021 and 2022.

WEAKNESS: Sydney's weakness is at stoppage, where they rank No.17 for first-possession and clearance differentials, as well as hitouts and hitouts to advantage. Their points from clearance differential ranks No.14.

Learn More 00:34

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney, elimination final

St Kilda

STRENGTHS: Ross Lyon's arrival has turned the Saints into the best defensive team this season, conceding just 71.6 points a game (No.1) and ranking top four for points conceded both from turnover and clearance. Conceding a goal from just 20 per cent of their opposition's inside 50s was inside the top 10 seasons on record. The Saints love the footy in their hands and recorded the most kicks and the third-most handballs of any side this season. Ball movement was also a strength, generating an inside 50 from 31.7 per cent of their defensive half chains (No.2).

WEAKNESS: St Kilda's weakness has been efficiency, recording just 77.2 points per game (No.15) and scoring from just 39.7 per cent of their inside 50s (No.18). Excluding the shortened matches in 2020, that was the eighth worst score per inside 50 percentage on record.

Callum Wilkie under pressure from Mitch Lewis during the match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney

STRENGTHS: The Giants enter finals as one of the form teams of the competition, conceding just 69.3 points a game since round 13 (No.1) and a score from just 35.2 per cent of opposition inside 50s in this time (No.1), which would be the best percentage ever recorded if it was across the full season. A strong pressure team all year, they have recorded an average pressure rating of 184 (No.3) and also rank third for pressure differential. When it comes to ball movement, the Giants go direct and like the corridor, kicking forward from 92.8 per cent of kicks (No.2) and playing on immediately from 30.3 per cent of marks (excluding forward 50 marks), which ranks No.3.

WEAKNESS: Centre bounce is the Giants' weakness, ranking bottom four for centre clearance and scores from centre bounce differentials.

Learn More 01:14

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, qualifying final

Brisbane

STRENGTHS: The Lions have a set of strengths that line up nicely with recent premiers, ranking No.1 for average points scored from turnover (55.6) and second for points conceded from turnover (41.2). The last three premiers have been No.1 for points from turnover differential, with the Lions leading the AFL this season (+14.4). Chris Fagan's men own the territory game as well, ranking No.3 for time in forward half differential and No.1 for inside 50 differential (+8.8). They lock the ball in their half and rank No.2 for points from forward half stoppages and points from forward half intercepts. It adds up to a potent offensive game, with the Lions ranking No.2 for points for (94.8) and converting inside 50s to scores (46 per cent).

WEAKNESS: Groundball in defence is Brisbane's weakness and they are the only team in the competition to not win more groundballs in their backline than the opposition.

Learn More 01:01

Port Adelaide

STRENGTHS: Led by their young stars in the midfield, the Power are the No.1 team in the AFL for points from centre bounce differential. Like the Lions, they get the ball forward and are able to lock it in their attacking half, also ranking No.1 for time in forward half differential. Ken Hinkley's team has had 22.3 stoppages and won 32.8 intercepts in its forward half (No.1) and scored 55 points a game from forward half chains (No.1). Overall offensively, the Power have scored 93.4 points per game this year (No.3), hitting the scoreboard from 45.5 per cent of their inside 50s (No.5).

WEAKNESS: Goal conversion is Port's weakness, recording a shot at goal accuracy of just 46.1 per cent this season (No.15), while their shot at goal kick rating of -2.1 per cent ranks No.14.