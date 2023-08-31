Darcy Moore, Patrick Cripps and Sam Taylor. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series kicks off next Thursday and the eight contenders for the flag are primed for the final month of the season.

While the teams won't be announced until next week, we've gone early by predicting the ins and outs for all four games in week one.

Did our experts get it right? Check out our teams below.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7



First qualifying final

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

B: Isaac Quaynor, Nathan Murphy, Jeremy Howe

HB: Jack Crisp, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard

C: Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos

HF: Pat Lipinski, Dan McStay, Beau McCreery

F: Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Bobby Hill

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Scott Pendlebury, Tom Mitchell

I/C: Taylor Adams, John Noble, Jack Ginnivan, Will Hoskin-Elliott

Emerg: Mason Cox, Oleg Markov, Billy Frampton, Fin Macrae

In: Darcy Moore, Nathan Murphy, Beau McCreery

Out: Billy Frampton, Oleg Markov, Fin Macrae

UNAVAILABLE: Nick Daicos, Josh Carmichael, Reef McInnes

NOTES: Craig McRae faces a massive call when it comes to Mason Cox. The American was dropped for a fortnight after being subbed in round 20, but showed plenty as the sub in round 22. Could he be the sub next Thursday night? The return of Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy is likely to cost Billy Frampton his spot, while Oleg Markov would be incredibly stiff to be squeezed out of the 23 after playing the past 20 games. - Josh Gabelich

Mason Cox celebrates a goal during round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE

B: Christian Salem, Steven May, Trent Rivers

HB: Judd McVee, Joel Smith, Jake Lever

C: Lachie Hunter, Jack Viney, Ed Langdon

HF: Bayley Fritsch, Tom McDonald, Alex Neal-Bullen

F: Angus Brayshaw, Jacob van Rooyen, Kysaiah Pickett

Foll: Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca

I/C: Jake Bowey, Tom Sparrow, Kade Chandler, Taj Woewodin

Emerg: Bailey Laurie, Michael Hibberd, James Jordon, Daniel Turner

In: Tom McDonald

Out: Jake Melksham, Daniel Turner

UNAVAILABLE: Jake Melksham (knee), Harrison Petty (foot), Ben Brown (knee)

NOTES: The Demons will need to replace Jake Melksham after the in-form forward tore his ACL in the final round. While it's not a like-for-like switch, Tom McDonald would be the obvious replacement. Another option is to swing Joel Smith forward and bring in either Michael Hibberd or Adam Tomlinson into the backline mix, but McDonald would likely be the favoured option. It really is a flip of the coin between Taj Woewodin and Bailey Laurie for the extra forward-midfield spot, while James Jordon has struggled to hold his spot in the Demons' stacked engine room but could get the call-up as the sub. Ben Brown's knee troubles have seen him sidelined since July, while Brodie Grundy is unlikely to see any action this finals series unless there is an injury to skipper Max Gawn. – Alison O'Connor

Tom McDonald celebrates a goal during the VFL Wildcard Round between Casey Demons and North Melbourne at Casey Fields on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8



First elimination final

Carlton v Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

B: Mitch McGovern, Jacob Weitering, Nic Newman

HB: Zac Fisher, Brodie Kemp, Adam Saad

C: Blake Acres, Adam Cerra, Sam Docherty

HF: Jack Martin, Harry McKay, Matt Cottrell

F: Jesse Motlop, Charlie Curnow, Matt Owies

FOLL: Tom De Koning, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh

I/C: Paddy Dow, Lachie Fogarty, Marc Pittonet, George Hewett

EMG: Matt Kennedy, Corey Durdin, David Cuningham, Alex Cincotta

In: Jesse Motlop, Patrick Cripps, Sam Docherty, Marc Pittonet

Out: Ollie Hollands, Corey Durdin, Caleb Marchbank, David Cuningham, Alex Cincotta

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Silvagni (knee), Zac Williams (knee)

NOTES: There are line ball calls everywhere. Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty will be obvious inclusions, but you could make a case for either Jesse Motlop or Corey Durdin in a small forward role. Paddy Dow has impressed recently and narrowly edges Matt Kennedy for the final midfield spot, given he has been dealing with a knee injury. David Cuningham is unlucky and could just as easily pip both of those players to make it into this team, but would be an obvious tactical sub in this instance. Zac Fisher just beats out Alex Cincotta, Caleb Marchbank and Jordan Boyd for a half-back role. Marc Pittonet's importance was proven in round 24, when the Blues badly lacked a natural second ruck to team with Tom De Koning. Ollie Hollands makes way for him, but the youngster is the standout option in the team if Blake Acres can't recover from a collarbone injury in time. – Riley Beveridge

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY

B: Tom McCartin, Dane Rampe, Harry Cunningham

HB: Oliver Florent, Nick Blakey, Robbie Fox

C: Errol Gulden, Chad Warner, Braeden Campbell

HF: Will Hayward, Hayden McLean, Isaac Heeney

F: Logan McDonald, Joel Amartey, Tom Papley

Foll: Tom Hickey, Luke Parker, Callum Mills

I/C: Jake Lloyd, James Rowbottom, Sam Wicks, Justin McInerney

Emerg: Dylan Stephens, Ryan Clarke, Aaron Francis, Lewis Melican

In: Tom Papley, Justin McInerney

Out: Ryan Clarke, Dylan Stephens

UNAVAILABLE: Sam Reid (hamstring), Marc Sheather (foot), Angus Sheldrick (ankle)

NOTES: Dynamic duo Tom Papley (hamstring) and Justin McInerney (calf) are expected to return from injury for the elimination final against Carlton, leaving the Swans with a near fully fit squad to choose from. Tom McCartin's return to form is a boost ahead of a match-up with Carlton's twin towers of Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay, with Dane Rampe and Robbie Fox to offer support in defence. Sydney's tendency to fade late in games might put extra focus on the sub role to give it some fourth-quarter impetus, with Dylan Stephens performing the job beautifully against the Giants a few weeks ago. – Martin Smith

Tom Papley celebrates a goal during the R22 match between Sydney and Gold Coast at the SCG on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9



Second elimination final

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

B: Josh Battle, Callum Wilkie, Jimmy Webster

HB: Zaine Cordy, Jack Sinclair, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

C: Mitch Owens, Seb Ross, Mason Wood

HF: Jade Gresham, Brad Hill, Jack Higgins

F: Tim Membrey, Max King, Mattaes Phillipou

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Brad Crouch

I/C: Liam Stocker, Dan Butler, Cooper Sharman, Marcus Windhager

Emerg: Ryan Byrnes, Hunter Clark, Jack Hayes, Jack Billings

In: Seb Ross, Max King

Out: Hunter Clark, Jack Hayes

UNAVAILABLE: Daniel McKenzie, Zak Jones

NOTES: The Saints are largely at full strength ahead of their first MCG final since 2010, which means tough calls loom as the pinch-hitters who were instrumental in the Saints' early season success miss out in September. If fit, Seb Ross (hamstring) will replace Hunter Clark, while Max King will come back into the team after being rested for round 24. It's a line-ball call as to whether Jack Hayes or Cooper Sharman will make way for King, but Sharman's strong form might give him the edge despite Hayes's versatility as a second ruck. Anthony Caminiti is expected to be available after recovering from a concussion but is unlikely to get a recall, while Josh Battle will play if he clears concussion protocols in time. Zaine Cordy has been a revelation since swinging into the backline in the latter stages of the season, which makes it hard for Dougal Howard (wrist) to return even if fit. Clark is the likely sub. – Sophie Welsh

Max King at St Kilda training on May 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: Harry Himmelberg, Jack Buckley, Connor Idun

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Sam Taylor, Lachie Ash

C: Isaac Cumming, Stephen Coniglio, Finn Callaghan

HF: Toby Greene, Jake Riccardi, Xavier O'Halloran

F: Brent Daniels, Jesse Hogan, Daniel Lloyd

FOLL: Kieren Briggs, Tom Green, Josh Kelly

I/C: Callan Ward, Lachie Keeffe, Harry Perryman, Callum Brown

EMG: Ryan Angwin, Nick Haynes, Toby McMullin, Josh Fahey



In: Sam Taylor, Finn Callaghan, Xavier O'Halloran

Out: Ryan Angwin, Toby Bedford, Nick Haynes, Toby McMullin

UNAVAILABLE: Toby Bedford (suspended), Leek Aleer (toe), Adam Kennedy (knee)

NOTES: A lot will depend on the club's success at the Tribunal next Monday afternoon and a series of fitness tests that are expected to take place late next week. Sam Taylor is deemed a 50/50 proposition to return from a hamstring strain. If he doesn't get up, Nick Haynes could play in a taller backline or Ryan Angwin could return on a wing so Isaac Cumming can be pushed into a smaller defensive unit. Angwin will also be on standby if Finn Callaghan fails to recover from an ongoing Achilles problem that's plagued his last month. Toby Bedford goes out of the team to serve a one-match suspension, but the Giants are challenging that at the Tribunal. If it's not overturned, Xavier O'Halloran should return to the team but Toby McMullin is another option to retain his place. As things stand, Haynes would be the most likely choice as tactical sub. – Riley Beveridge

Sam Taylor handballs during round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Second qualifying final

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at The Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: Ryan Lester, Jack Payne, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Connor McKenna, Harris Andrews, Keidean Coleman

C: Jarrod Berry, Josh Dunkley, Jaspa Fletcher

HF: Lincoln McCarthy, Eric Hipwood, Dayne Zorko

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Cam Rayner

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage

I/C: Darcy Wilmot, Deven Robertson, Callum Ah Chee, Zac Bailey

Emerg: Darragh Joyce, Jarryd Lyons, Jaxon Prior, Darcy Fort

In: McCarthy

Out: Lyons

UNAVAILABLE: Noah Answerth (shoulder), Will Ashcroft (knee), Jack Gunston (knee), James Madden (shoulder), Daniel Rich (hamstring)

NOTES: The Lions are a very settled team now. Lincoln McCarthy has overcome a calf injury to resume his place, which means one player has to be squeezed out. It probably comes down to either Jarryd Lyons or Deven Robertson. The young West Australian has a touch more versatility and burst, which is valuable against Port Adelaide, despite the strong play of Lyons in recent weeks. Perhaps Chris Fagan would be tempted to go for Darcy Fort as a third tall forward and stretch Port's defensive stocks, but his two-tall system has worked well in recent weeks and shouldn't be tinkered with. - Michael Whiting

Lincoln McCarthy after the R22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE

B: Ryan Burton, Trent McKenzie, Lachie Jones

HB: Dan Houston, Aliir Aliir, Miles Bergman

C: Travis Boak, Jason Horne-Francis, Xavier Duursma

HF: Sam Powell-Pepper, Jeremy Finlayson, Darcy Byrne-Jones

F: Willie Rioli, Todd Marshall, Ollie Lord

Foll: Scott Lycett, Zak Butters, Connor Rozee

I/C: Ollie Wines, Kane Farrell, Willem Drew, Jed McEntee

Emerg: Francis Evans, Dylan Williams, Sam Hayes, Tom Jonas

In: Scott Lycett, Trent McKenzie, Todd Marshall

Out: Sam Hayes, Tom Jonas, Francis Evans

UNAVAILABLE: Charlie Dixon (foot), Josh Sinn (hamstring), Tom Clurey (back), Mitch Georgiades (knee)

NOTES: Key forward Charlie Dixon is the major query as he recovers from a crack in his foot that has sidelined him since round 20 and resulted in time wearing a moonboot. The impressive form of Ollie Lord could convince the Power to be conservative with Dixon. Trent McKenzie is also racing the clock to return from a knee injury. If he can't get up, then captain Tom Jonas will likely hold his spot in the backline. Ruckman Scott Lycett is expected to replace Sam Hayes after getting through a SANFL hitout on his way back from a knee injury, giving the engine room a timely boost. – Nathan Schmook