The match review findings for Sunday's match are in

Harrison Jones celebrates a goal during round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON forward Harrison Jones has copped a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle, while Yartapuulti's Zak Butters has escaped suspension but has been slapped with a massive fine for his hit on Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek.

Butters copped another fine for his involvement in the first-quarter scuffle between a number of Power and Hawks players, while three other players were also slapped with fines following Sunday's round 10 games.

Jones ran down North Melbourne's Zac Fisher on the wing in the second quarter of the Bombers' 40-point win, slinging the Roos defender to the ground.

No free kick was paid at the time, but the Match Review Officer deemed the action to be careless, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match suspension for rough conduct.

Learn More 00:30

Brownlow fancy Butters was lucky to escape suspension but has been issued with a $10,000 fine ($6250 with an early plea) for rough conduct, which the Match Review Officer graded as intentional, low impact and body contact, resulting in the fine.

Learn More 00:28

Butters was also issued with a $3125 fine ($1875 with an early plea) for the melee, while Jack Ginnivan received a $1875 fine ($1250 with an early plea) for his involvement in the scuffle.

Willem Drew was slapped with a $3750 fine for rough conduct ($2500 with an early plea) for a third quarter incident involving Jai Newcombe.

Learn More 00:41

Meanwhile, Kangaroos forward Paul Curtis was hit with a $1875 fine ($1250 with an early plea) for tripping Ben Hobbs during the third quarter of the game between the Kangaroos and Bombers.