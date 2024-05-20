Swan Luke Parker has learned his fate for his big bump in the VFL

Luke Parker in action during the R17 match between Sydney and Richmond at the MCG on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY veteran Luke Parker has been sent straight to the VFL Tribunal following an incident against Frankston at Kinetic Stadium last Friday night.

Parker is facing a suspension that could be more than four matches after a late bump on Dolphin Josh Smith left him with significant facial fractures and concussion.

The former Swans captain is set to front the VFL Tribunal this week after the incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

With the Swans having a bye in both the AFL and VFL next week, a four-game ban would mean the earliest Parker could return to the senior side would be the round 16 game against Fremantle at the end of June.

Parker hasn't played at AFL level this season after breaking his forearm in a practice match against Greater Western Sydney in the pre-season.

The three-time Bob Skilton Medallist returned in the reserves a month ago and hadn't been able to break back into John Longmire's best 23, with the Swans' midfield a key reason why Sydney is six points clear on top of the ladder after round 10.

The VFL and AFL are governed by different Tribunal systems, with the state league falling under the national community football policy handbook.

The VFL's Match Review Panel could have hit Parker with a four-game ban, rather than referred him to the Tribunal.

Richmond midfielder-forward Tyler Sonsie was handed a three-game suspension by the VFL Tribunal last August after an incident behind the ball against North Melbourne.

The VFL challenged the decision but was unsuccessful