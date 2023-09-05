Matt Crouch has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension

Matt Crouch in action during the R24 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE midfielder Matt Crouch has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him at the Crows until the end of the 2025 season.

The 2017 All-Australian has been out of favour at the Crows in recent years, playing just 11 games in 2022 and just one - as the sub - before round 19 this season.

A strong finish to the 2023 campaign, where the uncontracted 28-year-old averaged 29 disposals, seven clearances and five tackles, led to speculation that he might seek a greater opportunity at a rival club.

But he's instead recommitted to the Crows, where he's played 143 games since being drafted in 2013.

"Adelaide is home and I love the footy club so I'm really pleased to be sticking around for the next two years," Crouch said.

Matt Crouch celebrates a goal during the round 21 match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The direction the team is heading in and the relationships I've got with my teammates is really strong so I’m excited by what the future holds."

Crows list boss Justin Reid praised Crouch for his attitude as he spent the bulk of the year out of the senior side.

"We acknowledge that it has been a challenging year for him before his opportunity showed itself in the second half of the season," Reid said.

"But his attitude and approach to continually working on his game and helping others around him has been first class.

"We look forward to Matt continuing to be an important member of the team as his career extends to at least a 12th season with the club."