Defender Dougal Howard won't regain his place in the Saints' line-up for their elimination final against Greater Western Sydney

Dougal Howard in action during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon is set to make a big call at selection by sticking with recruit Zaine Cordy for Saturday's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney, despite key defender Dougal Howard being available for selection.

Cordy featured in the first seven games of 2023 after moving from the Whitten Oval to Moorabbin last October but was subbed out on four occasions, before spending the next couple of months at Sandringham.

The versatile 26-year-old was recalled for one game in round 17 and then earned another shot as Howard's replacement for the final five games of the home and away season after he fractured his wrist in round 19.

Howard has returned to full fitness and trained at RSEA Park with a squad of 40 players on Thursday morning, but Cordy's form across the past month is set to be rewarded with a spot down back alongside Callum Wilkie and Josh Battle, who has been cleared to play after exiting concussion protocols.

Dougal Howard in action during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Cordy played in the Western Bulldogs' drought breaking premiership win in 2016 in just his 11th game and featured in all four finals that September for a total of nine finals under Luke Beveridge, before joining the Saints as an unrestricted free agent.

"He is unlikely. I had a good conversation with Dougal in my office. We talk pretty well. He understands possession is nine tenths of the law. Cordy has done a pretty good job," Ross told reporters at RSEA Park on Thursday.

"Dougal has missed a bit, but in saying that, it was a wrist and Dougal really grew throughout the year with us. In fairness to Zaine, he has had some good scalps and played well."

Zaine Cordy in action during the round 24 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at The Gabba on August 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Howard is expected to play in a scratch against Collingwood's reserves at the AIA Centre on Saturday morning ahead of the elimination final across the road at the MCG.

Lyon will also be required to make a decision on Seb Ross after the veteran midfielder trained fully on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has played one full game since round 16, straining his hamstring against Melbourne in round 17 before being subbed out of the round 21 win over Geelong due to a low-grade hamstring strain in his second game back.

"It's a big decision because of (the risk of) recurrence. He hasn't played a lot in the last month," Lyon said.

"He is a leader. I'll be guided by him and what he says to us because once you declare yourself, you’ve got to get it done."

Sebastian Ross and Zak Jones jog laps during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on August 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda spent the entire home and away season in the top eight before finishing sixth on the ladder in Lyon's first season back at the club after departing for Fremantle at the end of 2011 – the last time the club played a final in Melbourne.

Lyon has coached in 20 finals and four Grand Finals across 328 games in charge at St Kilda and Fremantle, including the 2010 replay against Collingwood, but plenty has changed at the Saints since his last finals appearance at the club, from the state-of-the-art facility at RSEA Park to the Danny Frawley Centre and a new membership record.

Ross Lyon addresses his team during the R23 match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It’s the part of the year you want to be in. All the teams would like to be here. You can't play in them until you’ve earned the right. Fortunately, we did that for a long period to do that, like the other finalists have done," Lyon said.

"It's been a positive week, there is a lot of noise and exposure for the club, we hit record membership. Since I left at the end of '11, we had no facility, membership might have been in the 40s, there has been a lot of growth here with the facility, the Danny Frawley Centre and great corporate backing."